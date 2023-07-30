Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers on Sean Payton: ‘Keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth’

Circle October 8, 2023 on your calendars Broncos Country. We officially have a massive beef developing between these Denver Broncos and the New York Jets.

The beef was started by Sean Payton in an explosive interview with USA Today where he minced no words in describing how he thought the 2022 Broncos were run. Ultimately, he said he’d be doing the opposite of everything Nathaniel Hackett did last season.

As we all know, the Jets ended up hiring former Broncos’ head coach Hackett as their offensive coordinator and the Jets were able to land future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason as well. And despite Payton backtracking his comments and expressing regret for saying what he did, Aaron Rodgers could not abide. He has escalated the situation into a full on beef between the two teams.

Here is Aaron Rodgers’ comments about Sean Payton and his comment about Nathaniel Hackett this week. Rodgers calls Payton “insecure” and says he should keep his coach’s name out his mouth. pic.twitter.com/7ISPvJBl5s — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 30, 2023

While it was surprising to see a head coach go after another coach like that, most fans I encountered considered the entire interview a breath of fresh air. I get why Payton would regret letting his personal thoughts out in the wild like that, but all he did was say things we’ve all been saying since last Fall. Hackett was a terrible head coach and way he ran the 2022 Broncos was embarrassing. It’s a good thing that Payton drew a line in the sand on this one.

However, the fallout of these comments means that Week 5 is essentially a must-win game for Payton. He’ll have to contend with an angry Aaron Rodgers and a fired up Jets squad. Losing this game would be somewhat of an embarrassing situation for Payton early into his tenure in Denver. Most coaches would prefer avoiding giving an opponent any kind of bulletin board material ahead of a game, but that seems to be exactly what Payton did here.

What do you think of this situation? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.

