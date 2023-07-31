Ray Wilborn won’t make the list of big-name Denver Broncos contributors. He may not even make the list of any contributors.

The first-year linebacker from Ball State has only played in two games. But Wilborn has the opportunity to become a contributor on special teams.

Given the depth at the linebacker position for the Broncos, that’s how Wilborn will make an impact in 2023.

Player Profile

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 224 pounds | Age: 26 years old

Arm Length: n/a | Hands: n/a

Ray Wilborn’s 2023 outlook

Wilborn joined the Broncos in November of last season when he signed to the practice squad. He was then activated for the final two games of the season where he played on special teams.

In January, Denver signed Wilborn to a reserve/future contract.

Prior to signing in Denver, Wilborn was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons before being cut. He then spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers practice squads, spending all of the 2021 season with the Packers. The two games last season in Denver were the first of his NFL career.

For Wilborn to stick around with the Broncos in 2023 it’ll be on special teams or on the practice squad. And both seem unlikely.

But given how bad Denver’s special teams have been the last five seasons, he has a shot. In terms of the linebacker position, there are four guys easily ahead of him: Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Jonas Griffith and rookie Drew Sanders.

Wilborn will have to show up and stand out on special teams.

Final thoughts

Wilborn sticking around with the Broncos in 2023 seems unlikely.

But if the linebacker is able to consistently flash and contribute on special teams, he has a shot. As noted earlier, it’s not like Denver’s special teams have been anywhere near good the last half-decade. So show up in this area and he could make the roster.

Short of that, however, Wilborn has a tough road to make the Broncos' 2023 roster or even stay on the practice squad.