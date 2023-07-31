Broncos’ safety Justin Simmons rises to 59th overall in NFL’s Top 100 ranking

The Denver Broncos had their first player appear on the NFL’s Top 100 ranking last week with safety Justin Simmons coming in at 59th overall. An increase of 22 spots over his 81st ranking in 2022, but slightly off his 2021 ranking of 45th. In any case, being anywhere on the NFL’s Top 100 is an honor in of itself.

Simmons has been a mainstay on the Broncos defense and the team’s best player up until the emergence of Pat Surtain II last season. He figured to continue to be the leader on defense under new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and should make a fourth-consecutive appearance on this Top 100 ranking next season barring any injuries.

Since entering the league in 2016 as third-round pick, Simmons has progressively gotten more dominant on the field. By 2019, he was a star. In the last four seasons he has amassed 20 interceptions and 43 passes defensed. He has been selected as a second-team All-Pro safety in three of the last four years.

In short, Justin Simmons is playing in his prime years and figured to add another outstanding season this year.

