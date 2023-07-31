2023 Broncos training camp: Day 3 Live updates

The Denver Broncos will have pads on for the first time during their third open training camp practice of the year. Hopefully this means we’ll see a much more spirited practice with lots of updates from the event.

Over the weekend, we saw the beef between the New York Jets and Broncos escalate with Aaron Rodgers telling the media that Sean Payton needs to keep his coaches’ names out of his mouth. It’ll be interesting to see if Payton is forced to respond to that after practice today when he meets with the local media.

As for the practice itself, we’ll want to continue to see how Payton installs his offense. He seems very committed to bringing a strong rushing attack, but that will rely a lot on Russell Wilson keeping defenses honest. Hopefully we see the offense have a big day today in that first padded practice.

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post.

Broncos training camp Day 3 live updates

The Broncos put pads on for the first time today — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 31, 2023