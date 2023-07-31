Report: Broncos sign offensive lineman Yasir Durant

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed offensive lineman Yasir Durant. The former undrafted free agent is a 6-7, 330-pound guard who has played for the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints throughout his career.

Per source, Broncos are signing OG Yasir Durant. He's huge, 6-7, 330. A fourth-year player who has played in 19 games for the Chiefs, Patriots and Saints.

Broncos will have to make a cooresponding roster move. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 31, 2023

To make room for Durant, the Broncos waived offensive tackle Christian DiLauro who was getting starting reps last week in place of Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey.

Klis is his tweet called Durant a guard, but he has tackle size and the team waived a tackle to open up a roster spot for him, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up playing. The Broncos depth along the offensive line is not great so any additions which can potentially improve the unit would be welcomed.

Durant entered the 2021 NFL Draft and ended up going undrafted and signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is the NFL.com draft profile on Durant where they said Durant had enough talent to compete for a backup job in the NFL.

Big, long three-year starter who will likely be evaluated as a right tackle but could offer swing tackle or guard value on the next level. Durant is somewhat limited as a mover and isn’t going to excite many teams as a run blocker, but his length and anchor strength in pass protection is what will be most appealing. He can handle garden variety pass rushers but might need a quarterback who gets it out on time due to issues against edge speed. Durant’s poor combine testing could sink his draft stock, but he has enough talent to compete for a backup spot.

At the end of the day, Durant likely faces long odds of making the 53-man roster, however, if he can have a strong camp and preseason, he could be part of the Broncos 16-man practice squad. Like I said, the Broncos offensive line depth is not great so he has a chance to carve out a role with this team.