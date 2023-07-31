 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick carted off the practice field

By Scotty Payne
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Not again.

During today’s day three of Broncos camp, wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a non-contact knee injury during a 7-on-7 drill. He screamed and threw his helmet in anger before getting carted off the field.

After being carted to the locker room, Patrick needed crutches to get into the facility according to reports.

As we know, Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp last year and was working his way back from that injury. He looked near 100% and was expected to be a key contributor to the Broncos offense this upcoming season. However, this injury, if serious could end his season before it even starts for a second straight year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out that the Broncos trainers are looking at his left foot/ankle so hopefully, it’s not another ACL injury.

We will have more updates on this developing story when they are reported.

