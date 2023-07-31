Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick carted off the practice field

Not again.

During today’s day three of Broncos camp, wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a non-contact knee injury during a 7-on-7 drill. He screamed and threw his helmet in anger before getting carted off the field.

Potential big injury in Denver. Second play of 7/7 #broncos WR Tim Patrick went down with a non contact injury coming off the line. He threw his helmet immediately. Looks like they were looking at his lower left leg. He is now being carted off. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 31, 2023

After being carted to the locker room, Patrick needed crutches to get into the facility according to reports.

As we know, Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp last year and was working his way back from that injury. He looked near 100% and was expected to be a key contributor to the Broncos offense this upcoming season. However, this injury, if serious could end his season before it even starts for a second straight year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out that the Broncos trainers are looking at his left foot/ankle so hopefully, it’s not another ACL injury.

We will have more updates on this developing story when they are reported.