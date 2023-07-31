Broncos head coach Sean Payton says they are evaluating wide receiver Tim Patrick for an Achilles injury

Early in practice on Monday, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a non-contact injury during a 7-on-7 drill and needed to be carted off the field. He later needed crutches to get into the facility.

After practice, head coach Sean Payton said the team was evaluating Patrick for an Achilles injury and that he will have an MRI.

HC Sean Payton said the Broncos are evaluating Tim Patrick’s left Achilles.



It was a non-contact injury. He’ll get an MRI. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) July 31, 2023

Payton said it appeared that Patrick slipped during the play and he saw him react the way he did and knew something bad may have happened. You can see in this video of the injury, Patrick slipped in the middle of a route and just went down.

Patrick suffered an ACL injury last year that ended up costing him the season and now, nearly one year later, he may be missing another season due to an Achilles injury.

If their fears of an Achilles are true, we may never see Patrick in a Broncos uniform again. He signed a three-year extension during the 2021 season but now may never play a single snap of football for the team during those added years. The team can save roughly $13 million dollars in cap space if they move on from Patrick during the offseason and with him coming off potentially two major injuries, that seems likely.

Hopefully, we get good news here on Patrick, but it does not seem like it. We will keep you posted on the news regarding Tim Patrick.