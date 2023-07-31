Report: Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick has torn his Achilles and be out for the year

Their fears have become a reality.

According to ESPN’s lead NFL analyst Adam Schefter, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick has suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2023 season.

Broncos’ WR Tim Patrick is believed to have torn his Achilles, per sources. A season-ending injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2023

Tim Patrick had a dreaded non-contact injury during a 7-on-7 drill earlier today during the Broncos first padded practice. He was carted to the locker room and needed crutches to get into the facility. After practice, head coach Sean Payton said the team feared he suffered an Achilles injury but that he would undergo an MRI for confirmation. Unfortunately, their fears were indeed true and now Tim Patrick will miss the entire 2023 season.

As we know, almost one full year ago, on August 2nd of 2022, Patrick tore his ACL during a training camp practice that ended his 2022 season prematurely. Now, after rehabbing that serious injury all offseason and getting back on to the field, and expecting to be a key member of this offense, he suffers an even more devastating injury. You have to feel for Patrick since Achilles injuries can end careers. Add that on top of an ACL injury and his future in the league and with the Broncos looks murky at best.

Moving forward, I would expect former Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway to get a boost and take over for Patrick in the short term. Rookie second-round receiver Marvin Mims Jr. also will have an opportunity to earn a starting role with this team moving forward. He returned to practice today and head coach Sean Payton said they will ramp things up with him moving forward. This also opens up a potential roster spot for Montrell Washington, Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, Kendall Hinton, and others. I also would not rule out tight end Greg Dulcich being split out wide more often and being used essentially as a wide receiver.

This sucks, but at least the Broncos have the depth to potentially move forward from this and be okay.