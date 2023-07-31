Report: Broncos plan to waive wide receiver K.J. Hamler with a non-football injury designation

According to NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo, the Denver Broncos plan to waive wide receiver K.J. Hamler with a non-football injury designation. Hamler recently tweeted out that he is being treated for a heart condition and Garafolo is reporting that he figures to miss weeks, not months, but the injury is not considered overly serious.

He continues by saying the transaction is purely procedural and designed with an eye toward bringing him back once he is cleared and ready to play again. The team simply needed a roster spot with Patrick now missing the year and Hamler being sidelined for weeks because of this condition.

The #Broncos plan to waive WR K.J. Hamler today with a non-football illness designation, sources say, though the transaction is procedural and designed with an eye toward bringing him back. Hamler’s condition isn’t overly serious and he’s expected to miss weeks, not months. pic.twitter.com/L6nWYvSMrV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 31, 2023

Hamler was rehabbing a torn pectoral injury during the offseason but was expected to be ready for the start of camp. However, he started camp on the non-football injury list and has not been present for practice since. We gained some clarification on the matter when Hamler explained his situation in an Instagram post. He was feeling chest pains while working out and was diagnosed with a minor heart condition called pericarditis. He says he is taking a quick break to get everything taken care of and that he will be back on the field stronger than ever this season as soon as possible

You can read Hamler’s entire post below.

We will have more on this developing story once we know more.