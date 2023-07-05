Broncos roster review: Edge Frank Clark

No position is more important to an NFL team than edge.

And teams must have depth at this crucial position.

Enter Frank Clark, who was signed as a free agent by the Denver Broncos in early June.

Clark brings a veteran presence and production, not to mention that just mentioned depth, to a Broncos defense that needs all the edge help it can get.

Player Profile

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 272 pounds | Age: 30 years old

Arm Length: 34 1/2 inches | Hands: 10 1/4 inches

Frank Clark’s 2023 outlook

The nine-year veteran drafted out of MIchigan has spent his time with the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. Clark spent four years with both. He was traded to the Chiefs in 2019.

His most productive seasons came with the Seahawks. In 2018 he recorded 13 sacks, 40 total tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.

Clark’s most recent season with Kansas City, Clark totaled 39 tackles, five sacks and one force fumble.

For his career, Clark has played in 120 regular season games and recorded 264 tackles, 59.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 13 pass deflections and two interceptions.

In the playoffs, however, where Clark seems to be at his best. Clark has 13.5 sacks in the postseason, 10.5 with the Chiefs and three with Seattle, giving him the third-most sacks in playoff history.

As for his outlook for the Broncos, Clark adds depth and production that the defense desperately needs.

Given the injury history of Randy Gregory and the fact Baron Browning underwent offseason arthroscopic knee surgery, Denver needed all the help it could get. Behind Clark, Gregory and Browning, the Broncos had Nik Bonito, Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick, Christopher Allen and UDFA Thomas Incoom.

It helps that Clark and Broncos head coach Sean Payton “hit it off” during his visit in Denver prior to his signing.

While Clark’s days of producing as he did in Seattle may be behind him, he’s shown he’s a productive edge who forces opposing offenses to account for him. If Clark is able to produce for the Broncos as he did with Kansas City, he’ll make a big impact on this defense.

Final thoughts

Clark knows how to win. In his time with the Chiefs, he helped them win two Super Bowls.

As Josina Anderson reported at the time of the signing, Clark chose the Broncos because of Payton, the fact that he wants to play alongside Gregory and to try to get Denver “back to the mountain top.”

Heck, perhaps Clark can provide some thoughts on Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

For the Broncos to return to the playoffs, they need to consistently pressure the quarterback. Clark should offer the production and presence needed at the edge position.