DeMarcus Ware was always about his team

The holiday makes it a slow day for news in the NFL, but I at least found a gem in the story below about DeMarcus Ware and his neck injury in 2009 which is our lead off link below for today’s Horse Tracks.

I honestly found myself scratching my head a bit about it. Of course, the story shows a great deal of dedication, bravery, and competitiveness from Ware. I just wonder how risky it was for him and I’m thankful he was able to help his team in a way that limited his exposure to further risk.

I’m definitely not trying to make any kind of statement one way or the other about this. Much like the concussion risk discussion that we’ve been having as fans of the NFL for the past couple of decades, I don’t think there’s one right answer.

At the end of the day, it looks like the choice was largely left up to Ware as long as he passed some basic medical tests. I have to think the coaches involved in okaying the move had to be okay with whatever consequences they faced by letting him play. Hindsight tells us the risk wasn’t a big deal and his presence on the field of play was.

What do you think, Broncos Country? Did the Cowboys handle it the right way? Did Ware? I’m curious to hear your thoughts as we shake off our own consequences of celebrating the 4th and wait for another day to pass to get us closer to training camp.

