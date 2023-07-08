Broncos roster review: Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano

This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone, but Russell Wilson is the Broncos’ starting quarterback. The team invested far too much draft capital and money on Wilson to have him ride the bench.

It should be said, however, that Wilson is working with a much shorter leash under the new head honcho in town, Sean Payton. The Broncos also signed Jarrett Stidham in free agency, and it is expected that he will back up Wilson. Should Wilson crash and burn again, Stidham will likely slide into that starting role.

Outside of Wilson and Stidham, will the Broncos carry a third quarterback throughout the season? History leans towards the Broncos just carrying two on the active roster, but there is still an opening for a practice squad quarterback.

Enter Jarrett Guarantano. (Yes, another Jarrett.)

Guarantano played his college ball at Tennessee from 2016 to 2020, and Washington State in 2021. During his collegiate career, Guarantano threw for 6,478 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

Guarantano would go undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and would later sign as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in each preseason game for the Cardinals, before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad.

In November 2022, Guarantano had a tryout with the Broncos but was not signed. He would finally be signed to the Broncos’ practice squad in early December, and made a brief appearance on the active roster for a few games.

Player profile

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 220 lbs

40-time: 4.91 seconds

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano’s 2023 outlook

Guarantano has had no regular season playing time in his career to date. With how the Broncos’ current QB room looks, that is likely to continue in 2023 (at least as a member of the Broncos.)

Realistically, the Broncos will probably use Guarantano as a camp arm. If Guarantano wants a shot at the practice squad, he will have to beat out Ben DiNucci, who has a bit more experience in the league.

With Sean Payton’s emphasis on starters playing in the preseason, it’s doubtful the Broncos will have four quarterbacks on their roster throughout the preseason. More than likely Guarantano will be in one of the early rounds of cuts, barring an absolutely spectacular training camp performance.