Sean Payton already making an impact as Broncos head coach

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Since the moment the Denver Broncos announced the trade and hiring of Sean Payton, there’s been a sense of relief.

“Finally.”

There are still who want to see the results on the field first. That makes sense given the last seven seasons of hot garbage from the Broncos.

While the results still need to happen, what’s clear is Payton is already making an impact as the head coach.

As receiver Jerry Jeudy told the Denver media at the end of June:

“He coaches me in every way he can. Every little detail that he’s seen me mess up on, he gives me his opinion on it and thinking of ways for me to get better. I appreciate having a coach that’s that dedicated in really helping me to become the best player I can be. … “He’s a great offensive-minded guy. So him just putting players in the right position and just so they can be successful with different alignments, moving me around and stuff like that, and also just having the other guys around me that it’s hard to just focus on me, because we got KJ (Hamler), we got ‘Court’ (Courtland Sutton), Tim Patrick, we got the running backs. … It’s going to be a lot of pieces that you have to focus on that he knows what to do with.”

Jeudy is just one example of what Payton brings as coach. And you can bet it trickles down to the rest of the coaching staff.

Payton knows for the Broncos to have success, he has to set an example and expectations. Based on what Jeudy and the other players have said, that’s happening.

As Payton told the media on June 8 about Jeudy:

“I told him, ‘Hey, I’m going to be on you and we’re going to get the most out of you.’ He’s continued to get stronger. Couple times, he’s catching the ball with his pinkies together instead of his thumbs together. We’ll correct some of that, but he’s someone that certainly will be a big part of what we do.”

