Broncos roster review: Running back Tony Jones Jr

Denver Broncos running back Tony Jones played for Sean Payton in New Orleans. However, his best season in the NFL came in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints after Sean Payton had already left the team.

Position: Running Back

#26

Experience: 3 years

Height: 5-11

Age: 25

Weight: 224 lbs

College: Notre Dame

The shifty running back has been a member of the Seahawks and the Saints during his few years in the NFL. He has 68 NFL carries for 179 yards (14 gained first downs). He also has 10 catches for 59 (2 first downs). Despite being a RB, Jones does no play much on special teams.

Jones did not have a lot of carries in college with only 298 total touches for the Irish. His best college season was his red-shirt junior season when he averaged 6.0 yards per carry and he scored seven total touchdowns. It’s hard to say how Jones will be used if he makes the Broncos. Ourlads currently lists him as 4th on the depth chart ahead of only Jaleel McLaughlin.