Broncos roster review: Running back Tony Jones Jr

What role will RB Tony Jones have if he makes the team?

By Joe Mahoney
Denver Broncos running back Tony Jones played for Sean Payton in New Orleans. However, his best season in the NFL came in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints after Sean Payton had already left the team.

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
  • Position: Running Back
  • #26
  • Experience: 3 years
  • Height: 5-11
  • Age: 25
  • Weight: 224 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

The shifty running back has been a member of the Seahawks and the Saints during his few years in the NFL. He has 68 NFL carries for 179 yards (14 gained first downs). He also has 10 catches for 59 (2 first downs). Despite being a RB, Jones does no play much on special teams.

Jones did not have a lot of carries in college with only 298 total touches for the Irish. His best college season was his red-shirt junior season when he averaged 6.0 yards per carry and he scored seven total touchdowns. It’s hard to say how Jones will be used if he makes the Broncos. Ourlads currently lists him as 4th on the depth chart ahead of only Jaleel McLaughlin.

Poll

Does Tony Jones Jr have a shot at making the roster out of training camp?

view results
  • 20%
    Yes
    (48 votes)
  • 45%
    Maybe
    (105 votes)
  • 33%
    No
    (76 votes)
229 votes total Vote Now

