Broncos running back Javonte Williams tells reporters ‘the plan is to be cleared for training camp’

Denver Broncos teammates Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams are hosting a football camp for kids this weekend. At this event, the Broncos running back who is still rehabbing back from a serious knee injury that saw him tear multiple ligaments in his knee. He told reporters that the plan is to be cleared for training camp and that he feels like he is ready to go.

#Broncos @javontewill33 said the plan is to be cleared for training camp. And he he told me plans to run with violent intentions when he returns. “I don’t know any other way.” #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/iF6YIZeqrc — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 9, 2023

When asked about his violent running style and if that will change after this injury, Williams told reporters “that is who I gotta be, that is who I have been my whole life”. He continued that when he gets back on the field, he does not want to be “scared or timid” so when he does get back out there, he will be 100% ready to go. When asked if he thinks he will be ready for week one, Williams responded that is up to the Broncos, but “you know I want to play”.

As we know, Williams is coming off a serious knee injury that saw him tear multiple ligaments in his knee and put his future in doubt. Many expected Williams to be sidelined throughout training camp and potentially into the season. However, Williams surprised everyone when he was on the field for the start of OTA’s and minicamp and was participating in these offseason practices. Head coach Sean Payton also said that there is a “good chance” that Williams will be ready for the start of training camp and that he is optimistic that he will avoid starting camp on the PUP list.

It sounds like, barring a setback or two, Javonte Williams will be cleared for the start of training camp. This would be a miraculous recovery from a potential career-ending injury but Williams still has a lot to prove. He likely still is not 100% back and the team will likely ease him back into action. We need to see if he has the speed and burst that he had before his injury and if he can be effective with wearing a knee brace, or if he will shed the knee brace. Also, the mental side is something we need to see. It’s easy to say he will continue to be the player he was, but before we see him do it on the field, we have to take a wait-and-see approach to that.

With all that said, Williams is much further along than we all could have hoped at the start of the offseason. It appears that he will be ready for training camp and if all goes well, the odds of him being ready for week one are increasing. This team is a better team with a healthy Javonte Williams on the field so hopefully we see a healthy and effective Williams on the field for the Broncos this upcoming season.