2023 Broncos training camp: Day 4 Live updates

The Denver Broncos have taken the field for Day 4 of publicly open training camp. Join the discussion on today’s happenings here in the comments section.

By Tim Lynch Updated
Denver Broncos Training Camp Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The 2023 Denver Broncos had their first major setback on Monday when wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. It’s especially bad for Patrick as an Achilles injury often takes two full years to get 100% of explosiveness back. He turns 30 this year and will have a $10 million cap hit next year. It’s an absolutely brutal break for a such a promising talent to suffer back-to-back season-ending injuries.

Patrick’s injury also leaves a gaping hole in the wide receiver room that Sean Payton will need to figure out how to fill. Who is going to step up and fill the possession-style receiver who can consistently move the chains? Marvin Mims Jr. isn’t quite the same kind of wide out and you have to figure Marquez Callaway will get an opportunity there as well. Perhaps the biggest possibility to replace Patrick’s role will come from tight end Greg Dulcich.

All that said, losing Tim Patrick three days into training camp is an absolutely brutal blow to the offense. Hopefully the injury bug is kept at bay from here.

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post.

Broncos training camp Day 4 live updates

