2023 Broncos training camp: Day 4 Live updates

The 2023 Denver Broncos had their first major setback on Monday when wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. It’s especially bad for Patrick as an Achilles injury often takes two full years to get 100% of explosiveness back. He turns 30 this year and will have a $10 million cap hit next year. It’s an absolutely brutal break for a such a promising talent to suffer back-to-back season-ending injuries.

Patrick’s injury also leaves a gaping hole in the wide receiver room that Sean Payton will need to figure out how to fill. Who is going to step up and fill the possession-style receiver who can consistently move the chains? Marvin Mims Jr. isn’t quite the same kind of wide out and you have to figure Marquez Callaway will get an opportunity there as well. Perhaps the biggest possibility to replace Patrick’s role will come from tight end Greg Dulcich.

All that said, losing Tim Patrick three days into training camp is an absolutely brutal blow to the offense. Hopefully the injury bug is kept at bay from here.

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post.

Broncos training camp Day 4 live updates

You can also find more of my #Broncos Training Camp coverage here: https://t.co/EP2l2fLDbS pic.twitter.com/b2aLrglBrK — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 1, 2023

Broncos OLB Frank Clark is back at practice after missing yesterday. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) August 1, 2023

Only player don’t see is CB Riley Moss. Frank Clark is back out here, but in bucket hat #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 1, 2023

Clark back watching and Gregory watching as well today. #Broncos #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 1, 2023

DiNucci looks for McLaughlin on a screen, but PJ Mustipher read the play like a book, and was waiting right there to give McLaughlin a bear hug — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 1, 2023

I wonder if Mustipher/Jackson taking some reps on the main field was more of an experiment



They’re back on the second field now, and Tyler Lancaster and Jonathan Harris have taken their place on the main field — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 1, 2023

WRs that were sharing the field with Russ for the last set of plays?



Jerry Jeudy (of course)



Courtland Sutton (of course)



Brandon Johnson — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 1, 2023