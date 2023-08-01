Report: Broncos sign veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau

According to NFL Network’s analyst Mike Garafolo, the Denver Broncos are signing veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau. He played for the New York Giants last season and started 11 games for them. Now, he joins the Broncos secondary and adds some much-needed depth to that unit.

The #Broncos are signing veteran CB Fabian Moreau to a one-year deal, source says. Moreau, who worked out for the #Dolphins the other day, lands in Denver after appearing in 14 games with 11 starts for the #Giants last year. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 1, 2023

Rookie cornerback Riley Moss has not been at practice for the last two days, so it is unclear if this signing has anything to do with that. Head Coach Sean Payton is very secretive when it comes to injury updates so we simply do not know.

Fabian Moreau is a 6-0, 204-pound cornerback who was a former third-round selection by the Washington Commanders After playing for four seasons with the Commanders, he played with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants over the past two years. Now, he is entering his seventh season in the league and fighting for a roster spot on the Broncos.

He has played in 90 career games and has 45 career starts under his belt, including 11 last season with the Giants. Now, he adds some much-needed veteran depth to the Broncos cornerback unit. He joins Tremon Smith, rookie Riley Moss, Ja’Quan McMillian, Essang Bassey, Art Green, and Faion Hicks as the corners fighting for a roster spot.

As I have said earlier, rookie corner Riley Moss has been out of practice the past two days, so we shall see if this has anything to do with it. If not, Moreau if he plays like he has throughout his career, has a good shot at making the 53-man roster.