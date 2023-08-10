Former NFL star Jared Allen helping coach Broncos pass rushers

Good morning, Broncos Country.

The Denver Broncos have been blessed over the years with a tremendous amount of pass rushing talent. Fans are hoping Denver’s unit this year will continue to impress and help set the tenacious tone Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph is hoping for.

In order to help make that happen, the franchise has tapped former standout pass rusher Jared Allen to help coach the team intermittently throughout the season. That’s a win for the Broncos and also for Allen—who is hoping to earn a long-term role on the sidelines in the future.

“He’s one of the guest coaches. He’s in for a few days throughout the season, helping us with pass rush,” stated Head Coach Sean Payton after yesterday’s practice. “I told him he’s putting his toe in the water with coaching right now. He hasn’t jumped in the cold pool yet.”

Jared Allen here working with Broncos pass rushing pic.twitter.com/69wmND9Uu2 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 9, 2023

Allen played twelve seasons in the National Football League and established himself as a household name early on his career after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a four-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro-Bowler. Over the course of his career, he led the NFL in sacks twice (2007 and 2011) and finished his Hall of Fame worthy career with 136 sacks.

With that sort of track record and experience, Denver’s young core of pass rushers are blessed to be able to learn from one of the greatest to ever do it. They’ve got nothing to lose and a whole lot to gain.

“Over the years, I got to know him really well. His name came up in the offseason, and he was interested. We spoke a number of times. He came in during the spring. We’ll have him kind of on a schedule here,” added Payton.

It’s certainly a bit of a shock to see Allen decked out in Broncos apparel, but I’m all about it. All us fans used to gather together to root against Allen when he played the Broncos, but now all of us have a shot at rooting for him.

What do you think Broncos Country? How do you feel about Allen getting some reps in as a coach and offering advice and tutelage to our pass rushers? Sound off in the comments and let me know what you think.

As always, thank you for reading. Here is a slate of stories for today’s edition of Horse Tracks.

Broncos News and Tidbits

Mile High Morning: DE Zach Allen looking forward to seeing familiar faces in preseason return to Arizona

Allen and Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph come to Denver after serving key roles for the Cardinals’ defense.

Broncos' depth chart is unofficial but there are surprises

The first Broncos’ depth chart of the season was released Wednesday and deemed unofficial but there were some surprises nevertheless.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton to bounce back after big offseason changes

What should Denver Broncos fans expect from wide receiver Courtland Sutton this coming season?

Courtland Sutton is leaner, stronger and looks to be better

After tearing his ACL in the first half of the only game he played in 2020, Courtland Sutton has not been able to repeat his 2019 season.

Broncos Mailbag: Who's making noise in training camp so far?

The Broncos mailbag this week features questions about who steps up at receiver after Tim Patrick's torn Achilles, what Paxton Lynch is up to these days and who's making noise so far in camp.

NFL News and Tidbits

Washington Ex Bashaud Breeland Arrest: Drugs, AK-47s, AR-15s and Stolen Car

Officers have arrested former Washington standout Bashaud Breeland.

Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III sentenced to at least three years in prison for fatal DUI crash in Nevada

Former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick will be spending several years in prison for what transpired two years ago.

Vikings defense under Brian Flores is being redone with aggression, deception and freedom

Minnesota’s defense broke down again last season. Brian Flores has been trying everything he can to fix it.

Chicago Bears drop in recent NFL franchise valuation reports

The Chicago Bears are the eighth most valuable franchise in the NFL, according to a recent report from Sportico.

Mike McDaniel: Dolphins were worst in the NFL in pre-snap penalties, have to fix it

The Dolphins led the NFL in pre-snap penalties last season, and head coach Mike McDaniel says that's unacceptable.

Rodgers Tells Young To 'Be Gentle With Yourself' Beginning NFL Career

Aaron Rodgers offered some advice to No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young as he prepares to embark on his NFL career.