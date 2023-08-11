 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Preseason: Broncos at Cardinals - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos will play their first preseason game of 2023 and will take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road. Here are all of the live updates for this game.

Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Football is officially back for Broncos Country as the first game of 2023 is happening now. The Denver Broncos are on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals on a field that looks like a rototiller went through it beforehand. Despite that, Head Coach Sean Payton said that the starters will, in fact, play 15-18 snaps in this game. We’ll get our first look at the new Broncos’ offense here tonight.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. Mile High time on Friday, August 11, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will air on NFL Network or if you have Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV, you can catch the game there. If you live in the Denver area, you can also catch the game on 9News, KTVD Channel 20 with Steve Levy, Ryan Harris, and Arielle Orsuto.

