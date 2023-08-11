2023 Preseason: Broncos at Cardinals - Live Updates

Football is officially back for Broncos Country as the first game of 2023 is happening now. The Denver Broncos are on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals on a field that looks like a rototiller went through it beforehand. Despite that, Head Coach Sean Payton said that the starters will, in fact, play 15-18 snaps in this game. We’ll get our first look at the new Broncos’ offense here tonight.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. Mile High time on Friday, August 11, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will air on NFL Network or if you have Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV, you can catch the game there. If you live in the Denver area, you can also catch the game on 9News, KTVD Channel 20 with Steve Levy, Ryan Harris, and Arielle Orsuto.

Broncos vs. Cardinals in-game updates

This … is not good pic.twitter.com/dVOWyMj9q0 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 12, 2023

Broncos RB Javonte Williams is in uniform and participating in individual drills during pregame warmups. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023

The following Broncos are not in uniform/warming up with the team ahead of their game against the Cardinals:



CB Art Green

S Justin Simmons

CB Riley Moss

OLB Frank Clark

T Mike McGlinchey

TE Chris Manhertz

WR Brandon Johnson

OLB Aaron Patrick — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023

Broncos captains tonight: Ben Powers, Josey Jewell and Russell Wilson. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 12, 2023

The Cardinals win the toss and will receive.



Preseason football has arrived. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023

No Pat Surtain or K'Waun Willams for the No. 1 defense.



DL: Harris, Allen and Jones

LB: Jewell, Gregory and Cooper

DBs: Mathis, McMillian, Bassey, Jackson and Sterns — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 12, 2023

Alex Singleton is a tackling machine — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023

Took Sean Payton all of 3:57 into the preseason to throw the challenge flag. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 12, 2023

Looked short to me https://t.co/8HuLAfUWJZ — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023

Alex Singleton with a big TFL on third down to end Arizona's drive.



Nice play by Singleton. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023

#Broncos starting offense:

OL: Bolles, Powers, Cush, Meinerz, Prince

RB: Perine

WRs: Jeudy, Sutton, Callaway

TE: Trautman

QB: Wilson — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 12, 2023

#Broncos offense goes three-and-out. Wilson threw behind Trautman on first down, had a third-down pass batted down at the LOS.



Overreactions, commence. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 12, 2023

Riley Dixon with a 32-yard punt. 3.92 seconds of hang time. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 12, 2023

Injury update: DL D.J. Jones is being evaluated for a possible concussion. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 12, 2023

Broncos' second series starts much better.



19-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Jerry Jeudy.



Lots of space for Jeudy to work with. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023

Wilson sacked, fumbles, recovers. Now third and 17 at ARZ 29. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 12, 2023

The Cardinals get to Wilson on second down. He loses the ball momentarily but gets it back.



Incomplete on third down.



Brett Maher can't knock it in from 47 yards. Wide right. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023

Decent return by Montrell — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023

#Broncos Wilson 2-for-5 for 32 yards. Perine 4 carries for 13 yards. Jeudy a 19-yard catch. Sutton a 14-yarder. That was the offense in the first quarter. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023

This time Russell Wilson and Aaron Trautman connect. 14 yards on TE screen. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 12, 2023

Russell Wilson took hits on second and third down, both incompletions.



Elliott Fry on this time for a 50-yard field goal and also misses wide right.



Remains 0-0. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023

Matt Henningsen is having himself a night. Already has a sack, just now had pressure that flushed Clayton Tune. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 12, 2023

Excellent pursuit by Nik Bonitto.



He shot out of a cannon to chase down the tackle. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 12, 2023

It's the field I tell ya. Prater misses wide left on a 53-yarder. I don't know that it's the field. It's not in good shape. Regardless, that's three missed field goals for the two teams. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023

All kickers suck in Arizona apparently — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023

Wilson and first stringers still in. Wilson climbs the pocket and hits Sutton for 19 yards. First down at ARZ 32. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 12, 2023

Russ, when he is able to throw the ball has looked good. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023

Big drop by Jeudy on nice scramble throw by Wilson. Fourth down. Broncos seem to be going for it. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 12, 2023

TOUCHDOWN JEUDY — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) August 12, 2023

Jerry Jeudy had bro playing twister pic.twitter.com/shwEdlCjMC — Michael (@RespectMyCos) August 12, 2023

I thought Russ played well. Need the O-line to do better. https://t.co/T67YQGYt2Z — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023

First-string offense is done. Jarrett Stidham is in the game with the backup Oline. Ball hit out at 20-yard line. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023

Stidham to Dulcich, 27 yards, ball up to D48. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 12, 2023

Lil' Jordan Humphrey with the 26-yard reception. He's in fight for a roster spot. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023

Broncos gives up a sack AND are called for holding on the same play. Not ideal. Punt. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 12, 2023

Montrell Washington having a pretty good night!



Did just get folded in half on that last punt return though — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 12, 2023

Elliott Fry nails a 55 yarder for the Broncos. Good, because I was about to have them put Alex Singleton in at kicker — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) August 12, 2023

#Broncos winners at half



QB Russ Wilson

WR Jerry Jeudy (despite the drop)

IDL Matt Henningsen

EDGE Nik Bonitto

ILB Alex Singleton

RB Samaje Perine — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023

Broncos losers at the half



- Offensive line/Bolles

- Kickers (Fry redeemed himself, but 1-3 overall)

- Riley Dixon (had an ugly punt)

- Arizona's field is — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023

Injury update: DL D.J. Jones has been ruled OUT with a concussion. https://t.co/2dWzrjb0Ge — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 12, 2023

Stidham interception came after the Humphrey drop on the previous play. The Broncos backup is 3-of-10 for 39 yards and an interception, and he's been sacked once.



3.8 passer rating. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) August 12, 2023

On the Broncos broadcast, they said Nik Bonitto has hip issue. He's still in uniform. And that LB Josey Jewell was poked in the eye. Will get updates after the game. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023

The Cards get their first points of the game with 7 minutes left in the third quarter. Broncos’ defense has had a nice showing so far. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 12, 2023

Are first onsides kick of the preseason. Bassey withthe recovery. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023