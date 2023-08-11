2023 Preseason: Broncos at Cardinals - Live Updates

Football is officially back for Broncos Country as the first game of 2023 is happening now. The Denver Broncos are on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals on a field that looks like a rototiller went through it beforehand. Despite that, Head Coach Sean Payton said that the starters will, in fact, play 15-18 snaps in this game. We’ll get our first look at the new Broncos’ offense here tonight.
Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. Mile High time on Friday, August 11, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will air on NFL Network or if you have Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV, you can catch the game there. If you live in the Denver area, you can also catch the game on 9News, KTVD Channel 20 with Steve Levy, Ryan Harris, and Arielle Orsuto.
Broncos vs. Cardinals in-game updates
This … is not good pic.twitter.com/dVOWyMj9q0— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 12, 2023
Broncos RB Javonte Williams is in uniform and participating in individual drills during pregame warmups.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023
Bring ‘em out!#DENvsAZ pic.twitter.com/AM3H1JKbk3— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 12, 2023
The following Broncos are not in uniform/warming up with the team ahead of their game against the Cardinals:— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023
CB Art Green
S Justin Simmons
CB Riley Moss
OLB Frank Clark
T Mike McGlinchey
TE Chris Manhertz
WR Brandon Johnson
OLB Aaron Patrick
Broncos captains tonight: Ben Powers, Josey Jewell and Russell Wilson.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 12, 2023
The Cardinals win the toss and will receive.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023
Preseason football has arrived.
No Pat Surtain or K'Waun Willams for the No. 1 defense.— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 12, 2023
DL: Harris, Allen and Jones
LB: Jewell, Gregory and Cooper
DBs: Mathis, McMillian, Bassey, Jackson and Sterns
Alex Singleton is a tackling machine— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023
Took Sean Payton all of 3:57 into the preseason to throw the challenge flag.— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 12, 2023
Looked short to me https://t.co/8HuLAfUWJZ— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023
Alex Singleton with a big TFL on third down to end Arizona's drive.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023
Nice play by Singleton.
#Broncos starting offense:— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 12, 2023
OL: Bolles, Powers, Cush, Meinerz, Prince
RB: Perine
WRs: Jeudy, Sutton, Callaway
TE: Trautman
QB: Wilson
#Broncos offense goes three-and-out. Wilson threw behind Trautman on first down, had a third-down pass batted down at the LOS.— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 12, 2023
Overreactions, commence.
Riley Dixon with a 32-yard punt. 3.92 seconds of hang time.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 12, 2023
Injury update: DL D.J. Jones is being evaluated for a possible concussion.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 12, 2023
Read it the whole way. @EBassey21 | : 9NEWS pic.twitter.com/FCUHDSsxd8— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 12, 2023
Broncos' second series starts much better.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023
19-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Jerry Jeudy.
Lots of space for Jeudy to work with.
Wilson sacked, fumbles, recovers. Now third and 17 at ARZ 29. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 12, 2023
The Cardinals get to Wilson on second down. He loses the ball momentarily but gets it back.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023
Incomplete on third down.
Brett Maher can't knock it in from 47 yards. Wide right.
Decent return by Montrell— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023
#Broncos Wilson 2-for-5 for 32 yards. Perine 4 carries for 13 yards. Jeudy a 19-yard catch. Sutton a 14-yarder. That was the offense in the first quarter. #Denver7— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023
This time Russell Wilson and Aaron Trautman connect. 14 yards on TE screen.— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 12, 2023
Russell Wilson took hits on second and third down, both incompletions.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 12, 2023
Elliott Fry on this time for a 50-yard field goal and also misses wide right.
Remains 0-0.
Matt Henningsen is having himself a night. Already has a sack, just now had pressure that flushed Clayton Tune.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 12, 2023
Excellent pursuit by Nik Bonitto.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 12, 2023
He shot out of a cannon to chase down the tackle.
It's the field I tell ya. Prater misses wide left on a 53-yarder. I don't know that it's the field. It's not in good shape. Regardless, that's three missed field goals for the two teams. #Denver7 #Broncos— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023
All kickers suck in Arizona apparently— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023
Wilson and first stringers still in. Wilson climbs the pocket and hits Sutton for 19 yards. First down at ARZ 32. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 12, 2023
Russ, when he is able to throw the ball has looked good.— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023
Big drop by Jeudy on nice scramble throw by Wilson. Fourth down. Broncos seem to be going for it. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 12, 2023
TOUCHDOWN JEUDY— Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) August 12, 2023
3️⃣➡️— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 12, 2023
: 9NEWSpic.twitter.com/rEdsOsYyQ6
Jerry Jeudy had bro playing twister pic.twitter.com/shwEdlCjMC— Michael (@RespectMyCos) August 12, 2023
I thought Russ played well. Need the O-line to do better. https://t.co/T67YQGYt2Z— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023
First-string offense is done. Jarrett Stidham is in the game with the backup Oline. Ball hit out at 20-yard line. #Denver7 #Broncos— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023
Stidham to Dulcich, 27 yards, ball up to D48. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 12, 2023
Lil' Jordan Humphrey with the 26-yard reception. He's in fight for a roster spot. #Denver7 #Broncos— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023
Broncos gives up a sack AND are called for holding on the same play. Not ideal. Punt.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 12, 2023
Montrell Washington having a pretty good night!— Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 12, 2023
Did just get folded in half on that last punt return though
Elliott Fry nails a 55 yarder for the Broncos. Good, because I was about to have them put Alex Singleton in at kicker— ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) August 12, 2023
#Broncos winners at half— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023
QB Russ Wilson
WR Jerry Jeudy (despite the drop)
IDL Matt Henningsen
EDGE Nik Bonitto
ILB Alex Singleton
RB Samaje Perine
Broncos losers at the half— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 12, 2023
- Offensive line/Bolles
- Kickers (Fry redeemed himself, but 1-3 overall)
- Riley Dixon (had an ugly punt)
- Arizona's field is
Injury update: DL D.J. Jones has been ruled OUT with a concussion. https://t.co/2dWzrjb0Ge— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 12, 2023
Stidham interception came after the Humphrey drop on the previous play. The Broncos backup is 3-of-10 for 39 yards and an interception, and he's been sacked once.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) August 12, 2023
3.8 passer rating.
On the Broncos broadcast, they said Nik Bonitto has hip issue. He's still in uniform. And that LB Josey Jewell was poked in the eye. Will get updates after the game. #Denver7 #Broncos— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023
The Cards get their first points of the game with 7 minutes left in the third quarter. Broncos’ defense has had a nice showing so far.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 12, 2023
Are first onsides kick of the preseason. Bassey withthe recovery. #Denver7 #Broncos— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2023
First drive on which penalties have really popped up for the #Broncos tonight. Holding calls on Kyle Fuller and Demontrey Jacobs push the offense to 2nd-and-30.— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 12, 2023
Loading comments...