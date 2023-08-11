Preseason 2023: Broncos at Cardinals - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will play their first preseason game of 2023 on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything we have on the game.

Russell Wilson’s first season with the Denver Broncos was a complete disaster, but the hope is that new head coach Sean Payton can right the ship and help him and the Broncos bounce back in 2023. Payton did say the starters would play 15-18 snaps tonight too, so we should get a solid look at the new Broncos offense in this game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I’ll give that to you later in the week,” Payton said earlier this week. “I don’t look at length, I look at snaps. I don’t know—15 snaps, 17, 18 snaps. Somewhere in there. Phase 1, then Phase 2, then Phase 3. You could be in Phase 1 on offense and Phase 2 on defense because the game started with maybe a lot of plays where your defense was on the field, if that makes any sense. It’s not time in the game, it’s really more of a pitch count for these guys.”

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. Mile High time on Friday, August 11, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will air on NFL Network or if you have Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV, you can catch the game there. If you live in the Denver area, you can also catch the game on 9News, KTVD Channel 20 with Steve Levy, Ryan Harris, and Arielle Orsuto.