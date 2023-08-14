Broncos sign receiver/returner J.J. Koski

The Denver Broncos have announced that they have signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver/returner, J.J. Koski. To make room for him on the roster, they announced that they have waived linebacker, Ray Wilborn.

The former Cal Poly standout is a 6-1, 195-pound receiver/kick returner who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams back during the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent his entire NFL career with the Rams and has bounced on and off their roster, but did win a Super Bowl ring with them back in 2022. During his career, he played in a total of five games, all of which came in 2021, and during that span, he returned 2 punts for 20 yards and had 5 kick returns for 89 yards.

This past March, the Rams was waived by the Rams for a final time and he remained unsigned until the Broncos worked him out last week and then eventually ended up signing him to their 90-man roster. Now, he will add some depth at wide receiver and at the return position during the remaining training camp practices and final two preseason games.

The fact that the Broncos are adding some depth and competition to their return room this late into training camp is a sign that they are not thrilled with what they currently have. On their initial depth chart, they have rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. as their starting kick and punt returner with Montrell Washington as his backup. Mims did not play in the preseason opener and could have a bigger role on offense while Washington only played 8 snaps on offense and 6 on special teams.

So, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out in the coming weeks, but it appears they at least wanted to add some more competition to their return room. This probably is not the best news for Montrell Washington, but again, we shall see how it all plays out.