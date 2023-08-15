That’s ‘Professor Manning’ to you

The Sheriff has a new title, and you better get it right.

Professor Manning.

That’s right. Peyton Manning - the ultimate teacher on the field - is taking his talents to the classroom at his alma mater, The University of Tennessee.

Peyton Manning is returning to the University of Tennessee to teach classes as a professor



The university announced Monday that the College of Communication and Information has appointed Manning as a professor of practice in the Fall 2023 term.



The Pro Football Hall of Fame… pic.twitter.com/a93pS793a7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 14, 2023

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said in a release. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

Among his duties will be teaching curriculum “including sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication and public speaking.”

If you ever watched Peyton’s Places, you know he’s got this topic down.

Manning, 47, retired in 2016 after 18 seasons in the NFL that included five MVPs and two Super Bowls, one with the Indianapolis Colts and of course Super Bowl 50 as a Denver Bronco.

Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1998 with a degree in speech communication and in 2020 founded Omaha Productions, a company that’s produced a variety of content, including “Peyton’s Places” and the ManningCast on ESPN+.

Manning also recently worked with NFL Films and Netflix to produce “Quarterback,” a reality show that chronicled a season in the life of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

Just imagine what Professor Manning will do if you’re late to class?