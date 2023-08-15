2023 Broncos training camp: Day 13 Live updates

Welcome to Day 13 of Denver Broncos camp. There are just three more open training camp practices left before its all wrapped up for fans. The final open practice is on Thursday and they’ll play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in the second preseason game.

In my opinion, the biggest thing Sean Payton and his staff need to focus on is getting the offensive line right. The protection issues from top to bottom of the roster at those positions were on full display in that first preseason game. The 49ers defensive line is pretty strong too, so a solid bounce-back performance there would go a long way to allay these concerns. I look forward to seeing them come together this week.

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post. We will have a full recap of the day’s events later in the afternoon.

Broncos training camp Day 11 live updates

Players still just filing out for practice but Courtland Sutton and Kendall Hinton are back in pads today.



Sean Payton said it would be a heavier workload today than players had yesterday. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 15, 2023

Pat Surtain II in pads today, too, after not practicing yesterday and not playing Friday. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 15, 2023

Sutton and surtain are back at practice. Bonitto is out here but not practicing. Simmons not practicing yet. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 15, 2023

Caden Sterns back out there in uniform today with the No. 1s after dropping out of practice early yesterday. #Broncos — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 15, 2023

Jones has his helmet. Not sure how much he’ll do today but he appears to be progressing through the protocol. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 15, 2023

The fans are BACK today and Russell Wilson is firing them up pic.twitter.com/ph18FyO9M1 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 15, 2023

Good news: DJ Jones is progressing through the concussion protocol quickly. He’s in pads today. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 15, 2023

Active-list Broncos working on side during stretch:



TE Chris Manhertz

WR Brandon Johnson (ankle)

CB Riley Moss (core)

S Justin Simmons (leg)

OT Mike McGlinchey (knee)

S Caden Sterns

OLB Nik Bonitto



CB Pat Surtain, WR Courtland Sutton and DL D.J. Jones stretching with team. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) August 15, 2023

Soon-to-be senior player Hall of Fame finalist Randy Gradishar (right? right?) signing autographs at Broncos training camp today. #9sports pic.twitter.com/e18dTNg7Lj — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 15, 2023