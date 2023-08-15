 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Broncos training camp: Day 13 Live updates

The Denver Broncos have taken the field for Day 13 of publicly open training camp. Join the discussion on today’s happenings here in the comments section.

Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Welcome to Day 13 of Denver Broncos camp. There are just three more open training camp practices left before its all wrapped up for fans. The final open practice is on Thursday and they’ll play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in the second preseason game.

In my opinion, the biggest thing Sean Payton and his staff need to focus on is getting the offensive line right. The protection issues from top to bottom of the roster at those positions were on full display in that first preseason game. The 49ers defensive line is pretty strong too, so a solid bounce-back performance there would go a long way to allay these concerns. I look forward to seeing them come together this week.

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post. We will have a full recap of the day’s events later in the afternoon.

