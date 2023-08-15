Broncos waive kicker Elliot Fry; sign long snapper Jack Landherr

The Denver Broncos are down to one kicker on their roster.

According to insider Mike Klis, the franchise has waived/injured Elliot Fry who was 1-for-2 in their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. I had a feeling he wouldn’t be Denver’s kicker for the 2023 campaign.

That leaves Brett Maher, who missed both field goals against the Cardinals, as the only kicker on the squad. He was one of the league’s most accurate kickers in 2022, but struggled in the post-season. If Maher’s kick woes continue in the final preseason games, the decision to move on from Brandon McManus will look even worse.

As I outlined in the article linked above, why not give Robbie Gould a call and see what he is up to? What do they have to lose? I’d assume the team would have a backup “worst case scenario” plan in store.

In a subsequent move, the team signed UCLA long snapper Jack Landherr IV. Landherr appeared in 41 games for the Bruins over the course of his collegiate career and was a Mannelly Award semi-finalist as a senior. He will compete with Mitchell Fraboni for the Broncos’ long snapper spot.