Which position are you most worried about?

The first preseason game of the year is in the books and we got a good long look at the Denver Broncos starting unit as they took on the Arizona Cardinals last week. It was safe to say that I have little worries about the defensive side of the ball, so the focus of this week’s Broncos Country Reacts survey is the offense... and the kicking game.

After watching the first team play, I felt like the potential for the positions of concerns were highest of the one’s mentioned below. Kicking includes all of it. I felt the punting and the place kicking were subpar and worthy of including on this survey. While I don’t personally think we have to worry about the quarterback position, I do know there are plenty of fans who would disagree with me.

I know where my vote is going, but I’ll save that for when the results are released on Friday ahead of the next preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

