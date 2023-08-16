Broncos roster review: tackle Cameron Fleming

Cameron Fleming enters his 3rd year with the Denver Broncos as the incumbent swing tackle for the team. Last season he was one of the few bright spots on the Broncos offensive line seeing play on both sides of the line.

Cameron Fleming #73

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 320 pounds | Age: 30 years old

Experience: 10 years | College: Stanford

How he fits with the Broncos

The Broncos signed him to a very team-friendly contract which made a ton of sense for both sides. While it wasn’t all sunshine and roses, Fleming showed that he’s a superb swing tackle who can play either side of the line and help a team hold it down. If Fleming is looking to extend his career, he has an outside chance to do so by stepping in in case of an injury to either tackle for the Broncos.

I like his run-blocking most of what he brings to the table. He’s a capable edge setter who can hold blocks and get some push outside. With Payton wanting to establish a run game, he’s a great fit for the needs of this roster as the Broncos rebuild.

Final Word

Fleming’s spot on this roster should be very solid. The only real threat to his spot on this roster would come in the form of the team looking to save money and really have to cut corners to make room in the cap. He’s a guy the team can save almost a million by releasing, though I don’t think that move makes sense.

I really like the continuity a good swing tackle can be for a team that sets up the pass with a solid run game. Fleming is a player that is easy to cheer for and I think Broncos Country can breathe easier knowing he’s in the wings in case of injury to either tackle.