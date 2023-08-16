How much does Javonte Williams’ return mean to the Broncos?

It is honestly unbelievable to me that Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready to go. ACL tears are serious trouble for NFL players. Thankfully, the medical knowledge and capability to deal with them have vastly improved in all the years I’ve spent watching the NFL.

Years ago, ACL injuries were scary and likely career-ending injuries. Now, we’re seeing a player return to play and not even a year has passed.

The big question for many of us has to be, “How risky is this quick return?” Time will tell. I do believe that the excellent care NFL players get for rehabbing injuries should protect him

What I can say with some confidence is that Williams is a true weapon on the field of play. He runs with power and speed which translates to big success in the run game for the Denver Broncos. He elevates the level of the offense when he’s out there and I’m excited to see him healthy and busting up fools in 2023.

Broncos News

Broncos Camp Observations: How TE Greg Dulcich’s role could evolve as Broncos near regular season

In the midst of 11-on-11 action on Tuesday, Dulcich sprinted off the line of scrimmage and down the middle of the field.

'I'm ready to play this weekend': RB Javonte Williams on the Broncos' matchup with 49ers

Running back Javonte Williams checks in with team reporter Sydney Jones following the Broncos' 15th training camp practice to discuss playing on Saturday vs. the 49ers, what expectations he has for himself and more.

Broncos Notebook: FB Michael Burton discusses the NFL’s fullback fraternity, importance of versatility

Plus, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper explains how he landed the coveted No. 0 jersey this offseason.

How tempo is a massive part of Sean Payton's practice regimen - Denver Sports

Sean Payton has his Broncos going up-tempo during two-minute periods -- even when they don't have to.

Brett Maher is the Broncos’ lone kicker, but he still has competition - Denver Sports

Just because Brett Maher is the only remaining kicker on the Broncos roster doesn’t mean that his competition is over.

Other NFL News

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson named starter for 2023 season

Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson has been named the starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season, head coach Shane Steichen announced on Tuesday.

Jets activate Breece Hall (knee) off PUP list; HC Robert Saleh 'very confident' RB is ready for Week 1

The New York Jets activated Breece Hall (knee) off the PUP list on Tuesday, one day after signing Dalvin Cook.

'Hard Knocks' episode 2 recap: Jets forging new identity

The first episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers center stage, showing the impact he had on the team at the beginning of training camp. Now, the cameras begin to pan more toward the supporting roles -

Tuohys dispute Michael Oher claims, allege 'shakedown effort' - ESPN

In a statement issued through their attorney, the Tuohy family called Michael Oher's allegations "outlandish" and claim the retired NFL player threatened to go public with his story if they did not pay him $15 million.

Las Vegas Raiders place Brandon Parker on injured reserve - ESPN

The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday placed offensive lineman Brandon Parker, a third-round draft pick in 2018, on injured reserve for the second straight year while in training camp, thus potentially ending his season before it starts.

Ravens OC Todd Monken using routes pitched by Lamar Jackson - ESPN

One of the biggest changes in the Ravens' first season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken is more freedom and input for Lamar Jackson, including using plays the QB has sent to the coaching staff.

Al Michaels hits back at ‘low energy’ criticism - Sports Illustrated

Al Michaels offers a strong defense of his broadcasting style.