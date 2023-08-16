2023 Broncos training camp: Day 14 Live updates

Welcome to Day 14 of Denver Broncos camp. We are very close to wrapping training up here and diving head first into preseason action. The final open practice is on Thursday and they’ll play the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the second preseason game.
The final 53-man roster is certainly getting penciled in and those players on the fringe will need to have the best week possible to make the team. Head Coach Sean Payton was asked about this on Tuesday and he confirmed these first couple of preseason games are vital to those players.
“That’s a good question,” Payton said. “I think a lot. They play their first game, we make the corrections, and we’re like, ‘Hey, we’re in a little bit of a race.’ Especially for those players, we have to see that improvement now in Week 2. A lot of times, it’s in the kicking game, so there is a sense of urgency for those players.”
Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post.
Broncos training camp Day 14 live updates
Update to the GREAT Broncos long snapper competition:— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023
On the Broncos’ unofficial depth chart, Mitchell Fraboni and Jack Landherr IV are listed as co-starters.
This competition is TIGHT.
Looks like RB Tyler Badie is a new DNP today.— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 16, 2023
Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto is back in pads.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 16, 2023
He did not practice the last two days.
OLB Nik Bonitto just walked out in full uniform. Looks like he will practice today after being sidelined on Monday and Tuesday.— Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) August 16, 2023
#Broncos DNPs today:— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 16, 2023
PJ Locke
K’Waun Williams
Justin Simmons
Tyler Badie
Riley Moss
Forrest Merrill
Mike McGlinchey
Chris Manhertz
Brandon Johnson
Poll time:— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 16, 2023
Should the Broncos try and trade for Trey Lance to develop long-term?
Russell Wilson pumping the fans up to get training camp day 16 underway!— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023
“You’re a superstar Russ!” One fan yelled. pic.twitter.com/7OHziIWCdy
Another toasty day at #Broncos training camp. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/l4CuUxUu61— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 16, 2023
Russell Wilson with a BOMB to Jalen Virgil for a 50-yard TOUCHDOWN during 7-on-7. Virgil was pretty open.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023
Albert Okwuegbunam drives Marcus Haynes to the ground. Nice run-blocking work from Albert O.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 16, 2023
Every year there is always one undrafted or late-round prospect who dazzles and captures the hearts of fans at #BroncosCamp.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 16, 2023
This year, Jaleel McLaughlin is that player.
I’ve seen Jalen Virgil attempt three blocks in the middle of the field against linebackers, with the running back following him. (Two on Friday and one today.)— Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) August 16, 2023
He’s won all three. There’s a use for that in Sean Payton’s offense. I think he makes the team.
First play of full speed 11-on-11 for the Broncos:— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 16, 2023
Russell Wilson hits Courtland Sutton down the sideline for a 30-yard gain.
Sutton went up and plucked the ball out of the air. He continues his strong camp.
Russell Wilson’s deep ball is cookin’ to start practice.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023
He hit Jalen Virgil for a 50-yard TD in 7on7 then hit Courtland Sutton for a 40-yard completion during team.
Albert O has had TWO impressive blocks during practice today.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023
Ben DiNucci takes ball behind his back as avoided sack. Incomplete pass. But no matter, he’s the Nooch. #Broncos #Denver7— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 16, 2023
Russell Wilson hit Jerry Jeudy for a 20-yard completion on the right side of the field. Found a nice hole in the defense, with Pat Surtain crashing down shortly after the catch.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023
Drew Sanders clotheslined a guy for the second time this camp in team segments. Not going to make many friends on offense doing that.— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 16, 2023
Ben DiNucci is BALLIN today. Just had a beautiful touch pass inches over a defenders head to hit Montrell Washington on the sideline.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023
He’s had some really nice passes today
INCREDIBLE TOUCHDOWN CATCH from Adam Trautman.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023
One-handed and in between three defenders, Trautman came down with a pass from Russell Wilson in the end zone. 18-yard pass.
Probably the catch of camp.
Jarrett Stidham hung in there and made nice throw to Albert O. Hope to see him gain traction this week— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 16, 2023
Russell Wilson, with another touchdown pass in the red zone period, hitting Courtland Sutton on a fade route in the back right corner of the end zone— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 16, 2023
Russell Wilson is having an INCREDIBLE practice.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023
Only one incompletion so far and multiple touchdowns in the red zone.
Also had a couple of deep completions.
Arguably Russell Wilson’s best practice of camp today.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023
Hit Courtland Sutton deep.
Had multiple red zone touchdowns.
Only one incompletion.
Joe Lombardi on QB Ben DiNucci: “He’s got that magic moxie.” #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 16, 2023
