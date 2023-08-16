 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Broncos training camp: Day 14 Live updates

The Denver Broncos have taken the field for Day 14 of publicly open training camp. Join the discussion on today’s happenings here in the comments section.

Welcome to Day 14 of Denver Broncos camp. We are very close to wrapping training up here and diving head first into preseason action. The final open practice is on Thursday and they’ll play the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the second preseason game.

The final 53-man roster is certainly getting penciled in and those players on the fringe will need to have the best week possible to make the team. Head Coach Sean Payton was asked about this on Tuesday and he confirmed these first couple of preseason games are vital to those players.

“That’s a good question,” Payton said. “I think a lot. They play their first game, we make the corrections, and we’re like, ‘Hey, we’re in a little bit of a race.’ Especially for those players, we have to see that improvement now in Week 2. A lot of times, it’s in the kicking game, so there is a sense of urgency for those players.”

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post. We will have a full recap of the day’s events later in the afternoon.

