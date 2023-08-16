2023 Broncos training camp: Day 14 Live updates

Welcome to Day 14 of Denver Broncos camp. We are very close to wrapping training up here and diving head first into preseason action. The final open practice is on Thursday and they’ll play the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the second preseason game.

The final 53-man roster is certainly getting penciled in and those players on the fringe will need to have the best week possible to make the team. Head Coach Sean Payton was asked about this on Tuesday and he confirmed these first couple of preseason games are vital to those players.

“That’s a good question,” Payton said. “I think a lot. They play their first game, we make the corrections, and we’re like, ‘Hey, we’re in a little bit of a race.’ Especially for those players, we have to see that improvement now in Week 2. A lot of times, it’s in the kicking game, so there is a sense of urgency for those players.”

Broncos training camp Day 14 live updates

Update to the GREAT Broncos long snapper competition:



On the Broncos’ unofficial depth chart, Mitchell Fraboni and Jack Landherr IV are listed as co-starters.



This competition is TIGHT. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023

Looks like RB Tyler Badie is a new DNP today. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 16, 2023

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto is back in pads.



He did not practice the last two days. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 16, 2023

OLB Nik Bonitto just walked out in full uniform. Looks like he will practice today after being sidelined on Monday and Tuesday. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) August 16, 2023

#Broncos DNPs today:

PJ Locke

K’Waun Williams

Justin Simmons

Tyler Badie

Riley Moss

Forrest Merrill

Mike McGlinchey

Chris Manhertz

Brandon Johnson — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 16, 2023

Poll time:



Should the Broncos try and trade for Trey Lance to develop long-term? — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 16, 2023

Russell Wilson pumping the fans up to get training camp day 16 underway!



“You’re a superstar Russ!” One fan yelled. pic.twitter.com/7OHziIWCdy — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023

Russell Wilson with a BOMB to Jalen Virgil for a 50-yard TOUCHDOWN during 7-on-7. Virgil was pretty open. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023

Albert Okwuegbunam drives Marcus Haynes to the ground. Nice run-blocking work from Albert O. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 16, 2023

Every year there is always one undrafted or late-round prospect who dazzles and captures the hearts of fans at #BroncosCamp.



This year, Jaleel McLaughlin is that player. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 16, 2023

I’ve seen Jalen Virgil attempt three blocks in the middle of the field against linebackers, with the running back following him. (Two on Friday and one today.)



He’s won all three. There’s a use for that in Sean Payton’s offense. I think he makes the team. — Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) August 16, 2023

First play of full speed 11-on-11 for the Broncos:



Russell Wilson hits Courtland Sutton down the sideline for a 30-yard gain.



Sutton went up and plucked the ball out of the air. He continues his strong camp. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 16, 2023

Russell Wilson’s deep ball is cookin’ to start practice.



He hit Jalen Virgil for a 50-yard TD in 7on7 then hit Courtland Sutton for a 40-yard completion during team. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023

Albert O has had TWO impressive blocks during practice today. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023

Ben DiNucci takes ball behind his back as avoided sack. Incomplete pass. But no matter, he’s the Nooch. #Broncos #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 16, 2023

Russell Wilson hit Jerry Jeudy for a 20-yard completion on the right side of the field. Found a nice hole in the defense, with Pat Surtain crashing down shortly after the catch. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023

Drew Sanders clotheslined a guy for the second time this camp in team segments. Not going to make many friends on offense doing that. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 16, 2023

Ben DiNucci is BALLIN today. Just had a beautiful touch pass inches over a defenders head to hit Montrell Washington on the sideline.



He’s had some really nice passes today — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023

INCREDIBLE TOUCHDOWN CATCH from Adam Trautman.



One-handed and in between three defenders, Trautman came down with a pass from Russell Wilson in the end zone. 18-yard pass.



Probably the catch of camp. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023

Jarrett Stidham hung in there and made nice throw to Albert O. Hope to see him gain traction this week — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 16, 2023

Russell Wilson, with another touchdown pass in the red zone period, hitting Courtland Sutton on a fade route in the back right corner of the end zone — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 16, 2023

Russell Wilson is having an INCREDIBLE practice.



Only one incompletion so far and multiple touchdowns in the red zone.



Also had a couple of deep completions. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023

Arguably Russell Wilson’s best practice of camp today.



Hit Courtland Sutton deep.



Had multiple red zone touchdowns.



Only one incompletion. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2023