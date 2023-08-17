Broncos roster review: quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has easily his worst season in the NFL in 2022. Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the modern era of the NFL for good reason. He brought a ton of winning to Seattle during his time there.

Nevertheless, practically everyone talking about the NFL thinks the guy is washed. Wilson is a player that plays with a lot of pride and benefits a great deal from having a strong coach guiding him. Broncos Country’s hopes and fears truly start and stop with the question of whether or not he can get back to his winning ways.

Russell Wilson #3

Height: 5’11” | Weight: 215 pounds | Age: 34 years old

Experience: 12 years | College: Wisconsin

How he fits with the Broncos

Russell Wilson’s position is not in any way threatened. He’s the starting quarterback for this team and a focal point that Sean Payton will be building his offense around.

Wilson enters the season looking much more fit than he looked in 2023. While you don’t necessarily want him running constantly, his ability to do so is a true threat and weapon that can open up an offense.

If Payton can get a run game going from what in my books looks like a very solid stable of running backs and a much improved offensive line, Wilson is going to benefit a great deal in this offense. His ability to make big plays off play action alone should help this offense put numbers up. I also am a huge fan of his ability to extend drives with his legs. If he can return to competitive form alongside this offense, we may see some really exciting football this season.

Final Word

While last season wasn’t great for him, I honestly don’t pile much blame on his name for what happened last season. He’s an odd duck who from my point of view needs a strong coach guiding him. What we saw last season was not that.

My No Bull take is that he still has the goods. He’s not washed. He just needs a good coach guiding the offense so that he’s able to riff off of what happens in the run game and lean on his clutch ability in order to help his team win games.