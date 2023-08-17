Pat Surtain ranked as the top cornerback in the league

It’s another day and we have another cornerback ranking proving to us Denver Broncos fans that our homerism towards Patrick Surtain II is not only warranted but factual. Andy Benoit of The 33rd Team ranked the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season and wouldn’t you know it he has Surtain rated as the best overall cornerback in the league.

1. Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos Patrick Surtain II possesses the league’s best combination of technique and physical talent. He can match up against all receiver body types, whether in press or off-coverage. Last year, under rising star defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Surtain often aligned to the boundary. This is common for elite corners in the Fangio-style scheme that Evero ran. That scheme calls for the weakside safety to hunt up crossing routes coming from the strong side, leaving that boundary corner in true 1-on-1 coverage. So you want your best over there. But against certain elite receivers (DK Metcalf, Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson etc.), Surtain traveled. We’ll likely see him do that more under new Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who took that approach the last time he had a true No. 1 corner (Arizona’s Patrick Peterson in 2019-2020).

As much as I loved Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib and as much as I believe they were the best cornerback duo this century, I still think Champ Bailey was the best cornerback in Broncos’ history. And Pat Surtain II is the first guy to come to Denver since Champ that gives me those Champ Bailey vibes.

This will be Surtain’s third “system” since entering the NFL, so it’ll be interesting to see how he adapts to Vance Joseph’s scheme and continues working it way toward superstardom.

