Broncos roster review: Fullback Michael Burton

As we wind down our roster review series at Mile High Report, the final installment on my behalf will be discussing a fullback.

Everyone loves fullbacks, right?

The Denver Broncos have just one on their roster in Michael Burton. Burton was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with the Detroit Lions who played his collegiate ball at Rutgers. Since then, he has played for the Chicago Bears, Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs, and had two stints in 2019 and 2020 with the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos will be his sixth team as he embarks on his ninth season in the NFL. What should fans expect from Burton this season? What type of role will he play for the team? Let’s take a deeper look and find out.

Player Profile

Height: 6’0” | Weight: 247 pounds | Age: 31 years old | Experience: 9th Season

2022 Statistics

Burton played in 17 regular season games and the entire post-season for the Chiefs. He had 5 carries for 7 yards, as well as 2 catches for 11 yards. His main contribution to the team was on special teams where he logged 238 snaps.

How does Burton fit with the Denver Broncos?

The fullback position doesn’t get a lot of praise in today’s NFL, but still remains an important position for teams who are going to emphasize the run game.

In order to revive Russell Wilson, Head Coach Sean Payton has made it clear that running the ball will be a pinnacle part of the franchise’s endeavors in 2023. That means you need a reliable player at the fullback position to be a lead blocker, but who can also offer some help as a runner and receiver on occasion.

He has two years of experience in Payton’s offense and knows exactly what is going to be asked of him. Throughout his career, Burton’s displayed a passion and hard-nosed attitude when approaching the position. That is something he spoke about to the media after Day 15 of Broncos training camp.

Final Thoughts

Burton is one of eight former players who played under Payton in New Orleans fighting for a roster spot. He is a sure bet to make the roster. After all, he is the only player at the position. While his offensive production as a runner and receiver has been low throughout his career, he has excelled as a blocker and has been a valuable special teams player throughout his career. That’s why he is here in the Mile High City.

That being said, I’m looking forward to him excelling on special teams, but also helping pave the way for Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine in the running game. I expect him to play a big role in making Denver’s rushing attack one of the most productive in the entire league.