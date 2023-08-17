2023 Broncos training camp: Day 15 Live updates

Welcome to Day 15 of Denver Broncos camp. As Broncos training camp winds down, we’ll begin to focus more and more on the preseason games. The next one comes on Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers and the final coming at home next Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. Then three days after that teams must cut down to the final 53-man roster.

The biggest issue to watch right now is with the offensive line. Head Coach Sean Payton addressed what he thinks needs to improve the chemistry along the offensive line noting that communication is the biggest deal.

“I think it’s the communication—making sure everyone is on the same page, we are targeting the runs right, we are targeting the protections right, and that they are working together,” Payton explained. “There are a lot of combination blocks, and it takes a lot of work for those guys to get on the same page. Once they get enough reps, it becomes second nature. That’s a position that [takes reps]. It’s time on task and working together with the guy next to you. So often, these offensive linemen are doing great, and you just switch one guy in and out. It’s not like the new guy is doing poorly, they just don’t have that same chemistry. It takes a lot of work, but I think they are doing a good job.”

This is why I continue to think the more the starters play the better prepared they’ll be come Week 1. I’d much rather see these adjustments and reps take place when games don’t count than in September when the entire season could be derailed by it.

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post. We will have a full recap of the day’s events later in the afternoon.

Broncos training camp Day 15 live updates

#Broncos DNPs today:

PJ Locke (left leg)

K’Waun Williams (ankle)

Caden Sterns

Justin Simmons (groin)

Tyler Badie

Riley Moss (core)

Mike McGlinchey (knee)

Chris Manhertz

Brandon Johnson (ankle)



Plus Mike Purcell (knee) and Baron Browning (knee) still on the injury lists. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 17, 2023

Welcome to final day of #Broncos training camp open to fans. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/XzdJ25BIXz — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 17, 2023

Russell Wilson firing up the fans ONE MORE TIME in camp pic.twitter.com/oEzb9iJd49 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 17, 2023

FINAL DAY OF TRAINING CAMP



Real football pic.twitter.com/EWwchIfidW — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 17, 2023

Russell Wilson with a DART to Greg Dulcich for a touchdown in 7on7 from 10 yards out.



Pass was a bit high and Dulcich made a great extended catch. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 17, 2023

Nik Bonitto with a near instant sack on Russell Wilson. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 17, 2023