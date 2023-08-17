Broncos announce that they will wear their snow-capped helmet against the Jets and Patriots

Before the start of training camp, the Denver Broncos announced their new color rush alternate helmets. It’s a snow/ice-themed helmet that is all white with their throwback logo in all orange. They said they will wear this color scheme for two games this season and now we know which two games those will be.

They announced that they will wear it first in their highly anticipated week five matchup vs. the New York Jets and on Christmas Eve night vs. the New England Patriots.

⚠️ A Winter Weather Warning has been issued for #BroncosCountry ⚠️



Our #Snowcapped alt helmet schedule is here



The week five matchup vs. the Jets already is highly anticipated after the team hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett who the team fired the day after Christmas to be their offensive coordinator. Then, current Broncos head coach Sean Payton offered some harsh criticism about Hackett’s time with the team that only added more fuel to the fire. Payton talked about how he would do everything completely different than the previous regime and how last season's Broncos team “might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”. He even mentioned how the Jets may face the same fate as the Broncos did last season because they are repeating a lot of the same things that the Broncos did last year.

The Jets players and coaches did not react kindly to these remarks, so it is safe to assume that both teams have this game circled on their calendars. The Broncos wearing their new alternate helmet’s in this game just adds a little more excitement and anticipation that already has many anxiously awaiting this game to happen.

As for the Christmas Eve game, it made a lot of sense to pick this game. The snow and ice theme goes with the Christmas/Holiday season aesthetic and would work well on Christmas Eve night. So, I am hoping we see some snow that night to go along with their snow/ice-themed helmets and bring in Christmas with a win against the Patriots.

So now I ask you MHR, do you think these two games were the right choices to wear their new alternate helmets, or would you have picked something else? Also, what are your thoughts on the new look? Do you love it, still not a fan, or has it grown on you? Let us know in the comments below.