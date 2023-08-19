Some cool Broncos fan grabs available now or coming soon

With the hype of a new season, there’s also a lot of product hype.

From jerseys to tchotchkes, there’s a ton of stuff to show off your love of the Orange and Blue.

A big(ger) bobblehead

FOCO, a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise, has released a new Russell Wilson Bobblehead. It’s what the company calls a “Bighead Bobblehead” because it has an even larger head with greater detail.

The bobblehead is $65 and stands nearly 10 inches tall. You can order one here to add to your Broncos collection just in time for the season.

Broncos Light

If bobbleheads are not really your thing, perhaps beer is more your style.

As the official beer sponsor of the NFL, Bud Light is once again releasing its limited-edition team cans and packaging for teams across the league.

The newest Denver Broncos packs will debut just ahead of the new season, available to Broncos fans in the Denver area at participating retailers Aug. 24 - less than a week away