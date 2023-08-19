Horse Tracks: Mims to Debut in Second Preseason Game

The Denver Broncos faceoff against the San Francisco 49ers for their second preseason game at 6:30pm MT today. Last Friday, the Broncos opened up their preseason against the Cardinals and ended up losing 18-17. Despite Tim Patrick’s second consecutive season-ending injury, outside of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, nine other players stepped up and caught passes from Russell Wilson, Ben DiNucci, and Jarrett Stidham.

Patrick’s absence will be an important piece to the puzzle for the Broncos offense this coming season, as to who is going to be the third weapon to help Russell Wilson move the ball down the field. The second preseason game today sets the stage for rookie, Marvin Mims Jr, to make his mark and establish himself as a reliable pass catcher for the Broncos come the regular season. Coming into the summer, Mims was supposed to be the third or fourth wide receiver on the depth chart in Sean Payton’s offense, but now that Patrick is missing yet another season, Mims has the opportunity to establish himself as a starter before the preseason is done.

Mims isn’t without competition for that third wide receiver spot as Marquez Callaway has been on Payton’s roster in the past in New Orleans and 25 year-old receiver Michael Brandy posted three catches in last week’s game. Let’s see if the second-round pick can rise to the occasion in his preseason debut for the orange and blue.

