Preseason 2023: Broncos at 49ers - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will play their second preseason game of 2023 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. Here is everything we have on the game.

The Denver Broncos will be on the road in game two of the preseason to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Once again this week, all eyes will be on Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense as head coach Sean Payton continues his offensive install. The first-team unit played extensively in the first game and we can likely expect more of the same in this game.

The biggest change is the return of Javonte Williams to live game action for the first time since a brutal knee injury early last season kept him in rehab and on the sidelines ever since. The Broncos plan to ease him back in with more limited reps than the rest of the starters, but he will play!

“I’m going to be smart,” Payton said on Thursday. “He’s not going to get 20 plays. In a perfect game, I’d like to see him get three or four carries, maybe a pass, and just get him going.”

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Mile High time on Saturday, August 19, 2022 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game will air on Sunday Ticket with YouTube or locally in many areas. If you live in the Denver area, you can also catch the game on 9News KTVD Channel 20 with Steve Levy, Ryan Harris, and Arielle Orsuto. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here.