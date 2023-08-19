 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Preseason: Broncos at 49ers - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos will play their second preseason game of 2023 and will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road. Here are all of the live updates for this game.

The Denver Broncos are back at it again tonight in preseason game two against the San Francisco 49ers. According to head coach Sean Payton, we should see the starters get around 20-24 snaps tonight. That should keep them in the game for a significant portion of the first half.

Even better, we’ll get our first live game look at running back Javonte Williams for the first time since his brutal knee injury early last season. Payton said he’d like to see Williams get three or four carries and maybe a pass.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Mile High time on Saturday, August 19, 2022 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game will air on Sunday Ticket with YouTube or locally in many areas. If you live in the Denver area, you can also catch the game on 9News KTVD Channel 20 with Steve Levy, Ryan Harris, and Arielle Orsuto. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here.

Broncos vs. 49ers in-game updates

