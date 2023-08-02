Broncos roster review: Offensive tackle Quinn Bailey

Quinn Bailey is an undrafted free agent signing by the Denver Broncos back in 2019 and has been fighting for a solid, consistent roster spot as an offensive lineman. Bailey has been waived and assigned to the team’s practice squad and then called up to the active roster three times so far in his career with the Broncos. Bailey has played in 14 games in four seasons and has only started once.

Player Profile

Age: 27

Height: 6’6 / Weight: 323 lbs

Position: Offensive Tackle (or Guard)

Experience: 5th year

College: Arizona State

Bailey 2023 Outlook

It seems that once again in year five, Bailey making the active roster will come down to the wire. The Broncos addressing the offensive line heavily this free agency does not help Bailey’s case, but the record shows that Bailey is a fighter and that even if he does not make the 53 man roster, he’ll work his way up from the practice squad if spots open up throughout the season due to performance or injury.