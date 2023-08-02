Nathaniel Hackett weighs in on Sean Payton’s recent comments

Nathaniel Hackett finally got a chance to respond to the recent comments by Sean Payton (see the link below). While I’d love for our team to focus on learning, improving, and preparing for football, we sadly have a side of drama with our training camp this season.

I’m honestly not a fan. The comments were completely unnecessary and provided motivation to a team the Denver Broncos face in week 5 of the season.

But here we are, so let’s unpack things a little bit.

Let’s start off with the fact that Sean Payton wasn’t wrong. Nathaniel Hackett’s “coaching job” last season is easily in the running for one of the poorest head coaching jobs in NFL history (at least the modern era). For a guy who has been in the NFL business his whole life, he sure did lay a complete egg as a head coach in 2022.

So maybe Aaron Rodgers should just R.E.L.A.X. Hackett is back to being an offensive coordinator with a crutch. I’m sure the offense in New York will be just fine under him. I’m also positive that if Hackett ever gets another head coaching job again, I’ll be getting my popcorn ready to enjoy the horror story.

Now set that aside and let’s talk Sean Payton. Regardless of how accurate his comments may have been, the guy was way out of line. There’s no good reason whatsoever to dig on the past. Also, this team has been terrible for years. Payton is a highly sought, well-paid, excellent coach. Let’s see you do something with this team before we start talking smack. Nothing you did in New Orleans matters in 2023. The only thing that matters is winning games.

And you just made that job a little harder in week 5.

I know if I were a Jets player, fan, or coach that game would be circled on my calendar. All of them have every right to get upset about it.

Let’s also not forget our players seeing this unfold. So Payton tells them all to leave the past in the past. But then he turns around and gives that interview. I think if I were a player in this situation, I’d lose a level of respect for my coach on this. No one is a fan of “do as I say, not as I do” leadership.

Let us know below what you think, Broncos Country.

