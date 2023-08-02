Report: Rookie cornerback Riley Moss will miss about four weeks due to a core muscle injury

After today’s Broncos training camp practice, head coach Sean Payton announced to reporters that rookie cornerback Riley Moss will miss about four weeks due to surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Moss has been absent from practice the past few days and now this explains why he has been out.

Moss, a third-round pick the Broncos traded up for was expected to provide depth for the team at cornerback. Now, with him missing all of training camp and likely the preseason, he will be behind the eight ball with his development. It is unclear if this will affect his status for the regular season, but it is something to keep an eye on as we move forward. He could be viewed as a potential PUP candidate if the team wants to give him some time to recover and get back into the flow of things once he is fully healed.

With Moss being down for about a month, this explains the signing of veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau. Payton said after practice that the team has liked Moreau for a while and they were impressed with him after working him out and decided to sign him. He gives the Broncos a proven veteran in their cornerback room who has started 27 games the past two seasons and some solid depth behind starters Patrick Surtain II and Damarri Mathis.

At the end of the day, this sucks for Moss, but he still figures to be a factor for this defense at some point this season once he is fully healthy. This is a frustrating setback for the promising rookie who will miss the entirety of his first training camp and likely the preseason, but hopefully, he can bounce back