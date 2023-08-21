Even in preseason loss, Sean Payton encouraged with team’s progress

The second preseason game was another one-point loss at the buzzer for the Orange and Blue, but head coach Sean Payton was pretty happy with how the team played overall.

“I was encouraged in a lot of areas tonight,” he said after the game. “I thought we did a good job with the turnover takeaways but we ran the ball. I also thought we defended the run well. I certainly would’ve liked to have won, but I was pleased with pretty much most of that game.”

Although both losses have come in the final moments at the end of the games, Payton liked that his defense was forcing field goals instead of allowing touchdowns.

“You know, it’s two weeks in a row that we’ve given up a drive for a field goal instead of a touchdown, but again, there were a lot of things tonight that were different than a week ago that I was encouraged by and pleased with,” he said.

The coach also believed protection for the QB was better - and that said QB also made some better decisions.

“I thought on protection we were better. I thought Russ did a good job of tucking it a few times,” Payton added. “Our time of possession was good and I thought we ran the ball a little bit better than a week ago.”

When it came to defense, Payton noted some of the situations that still need work - mainly receiver screens and bootlegs - but praised the team’s run-stopping.

“I thought inside we were pretty stout. We didn’t defend the boots very well early on and we didn’t defend the receiver screens. We haven’t stopped one of those yet, but I thought we defended some of the runs that these guys present and then forced a field goal with the first group,” he said. “And that was encouraging.”

The head coach was also particularly happy with how Russell Wilson handled his limited time on the field. Throwing for just 24 yards but also running for 25, Wilson looked improved and comfortable.

“I thought he looked sharp,” Payton said. “Yeah, he looked sharp.”

Wilson was also pleased with his performance as well as the entire team’s, especially going up against an always well-coached team.

“Yeah, I thought we did a great job. I thought the offensive line did a tremendous job with protection. I thought that they did a really good job of giving me space,” he said. “I was able to step up and get the ball out of my hand quickly to the right guys at the right time and then obviously scramble for some really big first downs using my legs.”

The quarterback added that there’s more work to do but he’s excited about where the offense is now.

“To go out with our first team offense, play well and battle and do the things that we’re able to do, it feels great,” he said. “It’s a good measure of where we can be and where we can go.”

Another bright spot Saturday night was the running game.

With the debut of Javonte Williams after missing most of last season due to a knee injury in October, and a second straight week of explosive play from UDFA Jaleel McLaughlin, the Broncos rushing attack looks promising heading into the regular season.

McLaughlin was the leading rusher with 45 yards on the ground plus a touchdown as well as eight yards in the air and a receiving touchdown.

“I am really just locked in,” he said post-game. “I just want to thank all of those guys up front. The tight ends, the fullbacks, receivers blocking down the field, it is a blessing to be able to run behind those guys.”

Williams, whose return to the field since the injury in has been way ahead of schedule, said getting tackled was a huge step in his comeback.

“It was really all about just getting the nerves off. I just wanted to get tackled again and to see how it felt. That’s the biggest hurdle I had left with the whole recovery process,” Williams said, adding that “getting it out of the way” was good. “It was just like a weight had been lifted off me,” I was thinking that it was going to hurt, but I really didn’t feel it. I jumped right back up.”

Officiating was a different story. Not giving the Broncos time on the clock at the end of the first half essentially took points away from Denver - and Payton was less than pleased, (clearly saying to the official “that’s bullshit” after the call).

The coach’s language was less colorful after the game.

“I was a little disappointed at the end of the half because I felt like we had time left. Obviously they felt that we didn’t,” he said. “It’s pretty easy to get right, and I think they missed it, but it is what it is.”

Broncos/NFL News

Denver Broncos questions: Russell Wilson, wide receivers, kicker - ESPN - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Whether it's kicking, Russell Wilson's play or the offensive line's performance, here's what the Broncos need to get sorted before Week 1.

The return of Javonte Williams was a smashing success - Denver Sports

Just 10 months after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee, the Broncos running back was back on the field and didn't seem to miss a beat

NFL: Aaron Donald won’t practice or play against Broncos this week

The NFL's best defensive lineman won't face the Broncos this week.

Broncos takeaways: Javonte Williams’ return, Jaleel McLaughlin’s breakthrough - The Athletic

Williams touched the ball on the Broncos' first four plays as he made return from last season's ACL tear

‘I wouldn’t say anyone’s surprised’: RB Jaleel McLaughlin continues strong play with two-touchdown performance vs. 49ers

McLaughlin has now scored three touchdowns in two games, which leads all NFL players during the 2023 preseason.

Denver Broncos: Sean Payton explains why Russell Wilson played 1 drive

Broncos QB Russell Wilson was the first starter rested in the team's preseason game against the 49ers on Saturday.

Woody Paige: Another close loss, and Broncos must step up | Sports Coverage | denvergazette.com

The Broncos lost to the officiating crew, then to the 49ers Saturday night.

‘I was encouraged in a lot of areas’: Russell Wilson-led drive, defensive red-zone stand demonstrate growth vs. 49ers

The final score didn’t fall in the Broncos’ favor. But during Saturday’s 21-20 loss to the 49ers, plenty else did.

NFL Insider: Legendary quarterback Craig Morton figures it's about time Broncos have reunion for first Super Bowl team | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

The Broncos last year held a 25th reunion for their Super Bowl XXXII championship team. This season, there will be a 25th reunion for the Super Bowl XXXIII champs. And

Denver Broncos Fall to San Francisco 49ers: Three Hard Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

What did we learn about the Denver Broncos in San Francisco?

‘It was just like a weight lifted off of me’: RB Javonte Williams returns from knee injury to make preseason debut

Williams recorded seven touches — including four receptions — in his first game since Oct. 2, 2022.

Fantasy owners should take a flier on Broncos RB Javonte Williams | Yardbarker

Fantasy parties would be wise to consider drafting Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams, even despite injury concerns.

NFL preseason 2023 Week 2 takeaways and schedule - ESPN

The NFL preseason continued Saturday. Here are the key performances so far in Week 2.

LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons

Linebacker Myles Jacke, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, has informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he intends to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles still has no 'timetable' for QB competition after Baker Mayfield sits against Jets

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said he still doesn't have a timetable for the quarterback competition after giving Baker Mayfield the night off against the Jets and seeing Kyle Trask deliver a poised performance.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saints-Chargers on Sunday night

Sunday night saw the Los Angeles Chargers play against the New Orleans Saints on NFL Network.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sees increasing confidence from WR Jalen Tolbert in impressive preseason

After a forgettable rookie campaign, Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert continues to turn heads during preseason action, and detailed his "building" confidence heading towards the start of regular-season play.

49ers' Kyle Shanahan feels Brock Purdy made 'all the plays' in return to action: 'I don't think he had a bad one'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his long-anticipated preseason debut on Saturday five months after having surgery to repair his torn UCL, and the 2022 rookie sensation didn't look like he has missed a step during his return to the field.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa felt 'really good' getting back on field despite early interception

Tua Tagovailoa saw his first preseason action on Saturday in the Dolphins’ 28-3 win over the Texans, and though he got off to a shaky start the quarterback was able to bounce back for what eventually amounted to be a strong first showing.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Cowboys rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown tore ACL against Seahawks and will miss 2023 season, per report - CBSSports.com

Overshown received an MRI Sunday to confirm the diagnosis

Dennis Allen: Payton Turner is showing why he was a first-round pick - NBC Sports

The Saints took Payton Turner in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, and in the first two seasons of his career, Turner didn't do much to justify that draft status.

Texans, Saints cancel joint practices set for this week - NBC Sports

Teams apparently are reconsidering the wisdom of joint practices, where things can get a little too intense and a little too chippy.

Dennis Allen: Jimmy Graham still shaken up but in a pretty good spot - NBC Sports

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is watching the team's preseason game against the Chargers from the locker room, Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reports.

Jordan Love will play in Packers preseason finale - NBC Sports

Packers quarterback Jordan Love said after Saturday's preseason game that he's ready for Week One.

Source - Aaron Rodgers to make Jets debut Saturday vs. Giants - ESPN

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will start Saturday against the Giants, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Bengals' Joe Mixon declines to talk case; shuns some outlets - ESPN

Bengals running back Joe Mixon declined to speak to reporters in his first practice after he was found not guilty in an aggravated menacing case.

Isaiah Bolden out of hospital; Patriots-Titans practices off - ESPN

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a hospital in Green Bay after he was immobilized on a stretcher following a hit from a teammate Saturday night.

Cooper Kupp to return to Rams practice this week - ESPN

Cooper Kupp, out because of a hamstring injury since Aug. 1, will return to practice this week, as will defensive back Derion Kendrick.

49ers' Gray (shoulder) likely to miss 'beginning of the year' - ESPN

San Francisco wideout Danny Gray left Saturday's preseason win over the Denver Broncos after injuring his right shoulder on the game's opening kickoff, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said "it doesn't sound like he'll be ready at the beginning of the year."