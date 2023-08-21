Broncos announce their uniform schedule for the 2023 regular season

Today, the Denver Broncos announced their uniform schedule for the 2023 regular season. They have already announced that they will wear their color rush uniforms with their new snow-capped white helmet in week five vs. the New York Jets and week 16 on Christmas Eve night vs. the New England Patriots.

You asked for it, you got it.



Our 2023 uniform schedule is here!



» https://t.co/9pP4Vu3O3k pic.twitter.com/N9yvtp11VL — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 21, 2023

Now, we will know when they will wear their regular orange home color scheme, their road whites, and their navy blue color scheme during the upcoming regular season.

Denver Broncos uniform schedule Week Opponent Jersey Week Opponent Jersey Week 1 vs. Raiders Orange Week 2 vs. Commanders White Week 3 at Dolphins Orange Week 4 at Bears White Week 5 vs. Jets Color Rush Week 6 at Chiefs White Week 7 vs. Packers Orange Week 8 vs. Chiefs Orange Week 9 BYE - Week 10 at Bills White Week 11 vs. Vikings Navy Week 12 vs. Browns Orange Week 13 at Texans White Week 14 at Chargers White Week 15 at Lions White Week 16 vs. Patriots Color Rush Week 17 vs. Chargers Orange Week 18 at Raiders White

The Broncos announced that they will wear their alternate navy jerseys for their primetime matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings during week 11 on Sunday Night Football. It is unclear if they will wear their white pants or their navy blue pants in this one, but this will be the only time they wear those navy blues this season.

In their week two matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at home, the Broncos will wear their road away jerseys to honor their Super Bowl XXXIII winning team who wore the road whites in their victory over the Atlanta Falcons. This will be the first time since 2003 that they will wear their road whites at home. The team will continue to switch things up when they will wear their home orange color scheme on the road vs. Miami the following week.

The remainder of the schedule goes how you would assume. Outside of the previously mentioned color rush games and the one navy blue game, the Broncos will wear their home orange color scheme for the remainder of their home games. As for the away games, they will wear their road whites for every away game outside of the Miami game in week three.