Horse Tracks: Could it finally be Randy Gradishar’s time?

While nothing is official until later Tuesday, it appears that Broncos legend Randy Gradishar may finally get the recognition his impressive career deserves. According to the Broncos, early voting featured unanimous consensus that Gradishar should be among the senior finalists considered for enshrinement in the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

Judge asked each member of the panel to select their three choices for finalists from the 12 semifinalists, and all eight panelists selected Gradishar as deserving of being chosen this year. “There’s no doubt whom our board favors most,” Judge wrote. “Randy Gradishar, come on down.“The former Denver linebacker was a unanimous choice, the only candidate to appear on every ballot. And for good reason. He was a tackling machine, a Defensive Player of the Year and the heart and soul of an “Orange Crush” defense that dominated the last 1970s and early ‘80s. “He should’ve been included in the Centennial Class of 2020, but he wasn’t. I’m still trying to understand that one. Apparently, so are our historians.”

We agree. In fact, Mile High Report has been screaming from the mountaintops that Gradishar’s exclusion was a travesty against the legacy of football. Maybe the voters will finally stand up and take notice when the time comes to cast their ballots.

Here are all the reasons why Gradishar is bust-worthy:

Broncos Legends: A look back through Ring of Famer Randy Gradishar’s Broncos career

As we continue our series on prominent Broncos alumni, here’s a look back at linebacker Randy Gradishar’s Ring of Fame career in Denver.

Orange Crush – Denver Broncos History

By 1976, the Broncos were maturing. A series of productive drafts brought together the pieces of what would become one of the most famed defenses in league history.

Dear Hall of Fame, this Broncos’ linebacker’s inclusion is long overdue - Mile High Report And I mean, loooooooong overdue.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame needs Randy Gradishar - Mile High ReportIf there is a player who embodies what the Hall of Fame is about, it’s Randy Gradishar - menacing on the field, unassuming off it, and always doing his job the right way.

HEADLINES

Mile High Morning: NFL historians unanimously choose Randy Gradishar as deserving of Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination

If Hall of Fame voter Clark Judge's poll of seven NFL historians and one former NFL executive is any indication, Broncos Ring of Famer Randy Gradishar may finally be heading to Canton.

Sean Payton Calls Russell Wilson 'A Real Good Off-Schedule Player'

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton discussed the team's focus on attention to detail and its dynamic with QB Russell Wilson.

Denver Broncos linked to veteran kicker with Sean Payton ties - Denver Sports

The Broncos will use a kicker other than Brandon McManus for the first time since 2013, who is still up in the air with Denver looking

Broncos announce 2023 jersey schedule

The Broncos will break out their alternate navy jerseys for a prime-time matchup.

Denver Broncos Playoffs and Super Bowl Odds

Get the latest Vegas odds and bet on the Denver Broncos to make the NFL playoffs and win the 2024 Super Bowl.

Raiders' Josh Jacobs expected to report back to team before Week 1; to play season opener vs. Broncos? - CBSSports.com

So much for the in-season holdout

Shane Ray's NFL comeback hits snag as Bills put DE on IR - ESPN

The Bills placed defensive end Shane Ray on injured reserve Monday, likely ending his NFL comeback bid unless an injury settlement is reached.

NFL outlines procedure for using third quarterback - NBC Sports

The NFL has brought back the third quarterback rule.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Commanders, keyed by Sam Howell and Joey Slye, stopped the Ravens' preseason winning streak on Monday.

Colts grant RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade

The Indianapolis Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Commanders' Ron Rivera: QB Sam Howell did 'exactly what we were expecting' against Ravens

Officially named the starter last week, Sam Howell took control of the Washington Commanders' offense in Monday night's 29-28 preseason victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Jalen Carter impressing Eagles veterans ahead of rookie season: 'He looks like a baby rhino'

Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter creates buzz seemingly every time he steps onto the gridiron. The No. 9 overall pick has generated rave reviews from Eagles beat writers and veterans alike.

2023 NFL Preseason Debrief, Week 2: Top rookies? Who's winning position battles? MVP of August?!

What are the biggest takeaways from Week 2 of the NFL preseason? Gregg Rosenthal provides 90 nuggets covering the most inspiring rookie performances, updates on key position battles and even a quick (and irrefutable) snapshot of the August MVP race!

Ravens' record 24-game preseason winning streak ended by Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Washington Commanders on Monday, snapping their NFL-record run of 24 consecutive preseason victories.

Court case complete, Bengals' Mixon focuses on being 'leader' - ESPN

In his first news conference since the end of last season, and since a judge ruled Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon not guilty of aggravated menacing, the Bengals veteran said Monday it was a "great thing" to have his contract situation behind him.

Sources - Colts grant RB Jonathan Taylor OK to seek trade - ESPN

The Indianapolis Colts have given All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Patriots' Bill Belichick has positive update on Isaiah Bolden after scary collision in canceled preseason game - CBSSports.com

The Pats and Packers agreed to cancel the rest of the game after the rookie CB got stretchered off the field

Terry McLaurin leaves Commanders' preseason game vs. Ravens with foot injury, X-rays negative - CBSSports.com

McLaurin limped off the field late in the first half

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane 'week-to-week' with shoulder injury - ESPN

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is "week-to-week" after leaving Saturday's preseason win over the Texans with a shoulder injury but avoided "anything severe," coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Report: Browns restructure Myles Garrett's contract - NBC Sports

The Browns restructured the contract of edge rusher Myles Garrett, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ron Rivera: Sam Howell did what we were hoping and expecting he would do - NBC Sports

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell got extensive playing time on Monday night, and coach Ron Rivera said after the game that Howell stepped up the way the team needs from its starting quarterback.

Kenny Pickett: Easy to stay motivated, we haven't done anything yet - NBC Sports

The Steelers starting offense has scored touchdowns on all three possessions it has played through the first two weeks of the preseason and those results have created optimism about what the unit will be able to do this season.

Panthers "want to get more reps" for Bryce Young, starters in preseason finale - NBC Sports

The Panthers will kick off their third preseason game the same way they started the first two.