Broncos have fourth-best odds of being Jonathan Taylor’s next team

The big NFL news on Monday was the Indianapolis Colts reportedly allowing running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade. The 24-year old superstar would command a big trade package and, ultimately, a hefty contract from his new team. Could the Denver Broncos be in on that?
According to some oddsmakers, the Broncos are pretty high up on the list. Denver comes in at +750 in a fourth-place tie with the Dallas Cowboys. Ahead of them in the odds are the Miami Dolphins, who just lost out on the Dalvin Cook courting, and the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.
Updated Jonathan Taylor next team odds:— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) August 22, 2023
Dolphins +250
Bears +400
Ravens +700
Broncos +750
Cowboys +750
Commanders +1000
Buccaneers +1000
Bills +1000
Vikings +1500
Panthers +2000
Eagles +2000
Bengals +2000
Saints +3000
Chiefs +4000 pic.twitter.com/AzgqJlxKPz
It’s no secret that Sean Payton places a higher value on running backs than most of the NFL. He’d likely want both Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor, but he could even give up Williams and some later picks to reach that first-round equivalent the Colts are seeking. As much as I love Javonte’s potential in the NFL, he is coming off a major injury and Taylor has proven he can rush for 1800 yards in a single season. Plus, he is only a year older than Williams.
If Denver were to run for a trade, my preference would be to keep both running backs. It’d be almost Madden like to have a two-headed backfield in Williams and Taylor with Jaleel McLaughlin around to spice things up some. Yes, I know I’m dreamin’.
Realistically, the Broncos should probably sit this one out. Payton has a lot of work to do to turn things around in Denver and adding luxuries may not be the best way to go about it. What do you think? Should the Broncos go for it?
Poll
Should the Broncos try to trade for Jonathan Taylor?
-
27%
Yes
-
72%
No
