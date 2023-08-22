Broncos have fourth-best odds of being Jonathan Taylor’s next team

The big NFL news on Monday was the Indianapolis Colts reportedly allowing running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade. The 24-year old superstar would command a big trade package and, ultimately, a hefty contract from his new team. Could the Denver Broncos be in on that?

According to some oddsmakers, the Broncos are pretty high up on the list. Denver comes in at +750 in a fourth-place tie with the Dallas Cowboys. Ahead of them in the odds are the Miami Dolphins, who just lost out on the Dalvin Cook courting, and the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

Updated Jonathan Taylor next team odds:



Dolphins +250

Bears +400

Ravens +700

Broncos +750

Cowboys +750

Commanders +1000

Buccaneers +1000

Bills +1000

Vikings +1500

Panthers +2000

Eagles +2000

Bengals +2000

Saints +3000

Chiefs +4000 pic.twitter.com/AzgqJlxKPz — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) August 22, 2023

It’s no secret that Sean Payton places a higher value on running backs than most of the NFL. He’d likely want both Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor, but he could even give up Williams and some later picks to reach that first-round equivalent the Colts are seeking. As much as I love Javonte’s potential in the NFL, he is coming off a major injury and Taylor has proven he can rush for 1800 yards in a single season. Plus, he is only a year older than Williams.

If Denver were to run for a trade, my preference would be to keep both running backs. It’d be almost Madden like to have a two-headed backfield in Williams and Taylor with Jaleel McLaughlin around to spice things up some. Yes, I know I’m dreamin’.

Realistically, the Broncos should probably sit this one out. Payton has a lot of work to do to turn things around in Denver and adding luxuries may not be the best way to go about it. What do you think? Should the Broncos go for it?