A quick look at the Broncos running back position group

Every week, this author gets a little bit more of a finger on the pulse of what this team has and looks like. I’ve been that way for years.

We can do all the research in the offseason and talk about what things look like on paper. I need to see it with my eyes to start understanding what our players are capable of (especially when we add so many names as the Denver Broncos did with our running back room this offseason).

Starter

Javonte Williams is a stud. He’s looked like a beast on the field since he joined us in 2021. He’s a guy that has a rare mix of size, power, and speed that becomes a serious problem on the NFL field.

The big question with him is one of health. Last season he tore practically every “CL” tendon in his right leg. I’m thankful to see him healthy and playing again. He looked good last Friday and the offense is going to have an extra gear having him in the backfield.

Javonte is practically unstoppable in short-yardage situations. He’s flat-out dangerous in any normal run situation if the blockers open up space for him to utilize. He’s also a decent option in the passing game and more than able to pick up a blitz in passing situations.

#2 Back

Samaje Perine is a guy I was pretty excited to see us sign this offseason. He’s the perfect backup back for this team. He has the same kind of build as Williams and the same capability to churn out 4 ypc as a starter.

I liked what I saw from him as well in the preseason in the few snaps we’ve gotten to see. He looks like a very decisive back who understands how to make the cut and get upfield to churn out effective yardage.

New Kid on the Block

Look out for young Jaleel McLaughlin. He’s got the raw ability with a very high ceiling that could take Denver by storm this season. This guy has the kind of speed and quickness that will quickly turn a poor defensive play into a big gain or 6 points.

What makes me most excited about him is our head coach. Sean Payton has worked with players who had McLaughlin’s mix of speed, quickness, change of gear, and soft hands before. Payton is one of the best in the NFL at creating opportunities for these quicker backs to put up big plays. It is because of Payton that I think McLaughlin has a real chance to be the #2 back for this team before the end of the season.

Do the Broncos need to add a free agent?

Perhaps the Broncos are at least interested in Jonathan Taylor at some level. I’m not sure what to think of this. On one hand, if the price is right I am all about it. Taylor would be an upgrade to the room.

I’m just not sure if it is a necessary move for this rebuilding team, though. To get a guy like that you need to throw a wad of cash at him. Is that the missing link for this team in its first year under the Sean Payton regime? I don’t think so. I think you grow as a team in 2023 and grow winning roots. Shoot for the playoffs, but know that if this team is going to round into form, it is likely going to be in 2024.

