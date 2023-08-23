Report: Broncos sign defensive linemen Tomasi Laulile

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile. He was recently waived by the San Francisco 49ers and played a total of 12 snaps for them vs. the Broncos this past weekend. Now, he will join the Broncos and add some depth to their defensive line for the preseason finale vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

To make room for Laulile on the roster, the Broncos have waived long-snapper Jack Landherr IV in a corresponding move according to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis.

Broncos have signed DL Tomasi Laulile. He’s 28, from BYU, wearing No 61. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 23, 2023

The 28-year-old defensive lineman is listed at 6-3, 300 pounds and has had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys and also had a stint in the XFL but now, he joins the Denver Broncos He has zero-recorded regular season stats and appears just to be for a lack of a better word, a camp body for the two joint practices and preseason finale vs. the Rams.

A reason why the Broncos may have added Laulile is that starting nose tackle D.J. Jones was sidelined during yesterday’s practice and is once again sidelined today. That position is already thin with veteran Mike Purcell on the NFI list. So, Laulile can add some depth there behind veteran Tyler Lancaster and undrafted rookie P.J. Mustipher.

The odds of Laulile sticking around for more than a week appear to be slim but the well-traveled defensive lineman has two joint practices and a preseason finale to showcase what he can do to the Broncos' coaches. Ultimately, I do not see him pushing for a roster spot, and seems unlikely to get a spot on their practice squad.