Report: NT Mike Purcell has restructured his contract and has been activated off the NFI list

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell has agreed to restructure his contract and has been activated off the non-football injury list.

The veteran nose tackle has been sidelined all offseason because of offseason surgery and has started training camp on the non-football injury list. He stayed on that list through camp and through two preseason games but is now heading back to the team just a few weeks before the start of the season.

As Klis notes, Purcell accepting a contract restructure locks him into a 53-man roster spot. He will serve as the backup nose tackle behind starter D.J. Jones while also likely coming in as a run defender in certain packages.

With Purcell locked into a roster spot, it puts veteran Tyler Lancaster and undrafted rookie P.J. Mustipher on the roster bubble heading into the final week before the cut-down period. Lancaster who is also a two-down run defender could play some defensive end as well, but will face competition for Elijah Garcia and Jordan Jackson for a roster spot. Right now, with Purcell back, I am not sure that Lancaster will make the team but we shall see. As for Mustipher, he had some buzz during OTA’s and minicamp, but he has not stood out enough to make the team and looks destined to be on the practice squad.

At the end of the day, Purcell should bolster the Broncos' run defense and will be a welcomed addition to their defense moving forward.