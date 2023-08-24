Report: Jerry Jeudy to miss several weeks due to a moderate hamstring injury

According to NFL Network lead analysts Ian Rapoport and Tom Peliserro, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss several weeks due to a moderate hamstring injury that he suffered during today’s practice. Rapoport notes in his tweet that this puts Jeudy’s week one status in doubt, but there is optimism that this injury is not a long-term deal for the Broncos wide receiver.

9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis confirms the NFL Network report and states that Jeudy is “highly questionable” for week one vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeudy injured his hamstring during today’s joint practice vs. the Rams during a jet sweep. During the play, he pulled up and grabbed the back of his leg and was eventually carted to the locker room. At the end of the day, this appears to be good news for the Broncos and Jeudy and at most, it appears he might just miss a game or two.

While it appears Jeudy escaped a long-term injury, this is just yet another hit to the Broncos wide receiver room. They lost Tim Patrick for the year with an achilles injury, K.J. Hamler was waived because of a heart condition, Jalen Virgil was put on the injured reserve with a knee injury, and Brandon Johnson missed a few weeks because of an ankle sprain. Johnson has returned to practice, but still, the wide receiving room has been banged up and is looking pretty thin as we head towards week one.

We will assume that Jeudy will be out for week one because hamstring injuries are tricky and he should not rush back. So, that means Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr., Brandon Johnson, and potentially Marquez Callaway will be your starting receivers. This is not exactly the group we thought we would have come week one at the start of training camp but that is the hand that has been dealt to the Broncos.

With Jeudy potentially sidelined for the opener, this opens up an opportunity for rookie Marvin Mims Jr. to have a big role in the passing game come week one. Also, we could see tight end Greg Dulcich used a lot in the passing game to help replace Jeudy’s potential.

At the end of the day, we just need to be thankful that this injury is just a moderate one and we should see Jeudy back within a few weeks. The Broncos do not play a regular season game for another 17 days, so we shall see how much Jeudy progresses during that span.