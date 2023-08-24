Jerry Jeudy goes down with apparent hamstring injury in practice

The Denver Broncos are hosting joint practice sessions with the Los Angeles Rams this week and things were going well until today. Starting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy took a simple end around and came up lame clutching his hamstring area. He struggled to get into the cart and that is likely not good news for him or the Broncos’ offense.

#broncos WR Jerry Jeudy took an end around and then grabbed his right upper leg. Looked like his hamstring. He was visibly upset. The cart came out to get him. He had trouble getting on in and teammates came over before he was taken inside. He needed help getting off the cart and… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 24, 2023

While we don’t know the severity of the injury, we can only hope it will be a low grade hamstring injury. The recovery time on those tend to be 1-2 weeks and with the first regular season game 17 days away, that could mean we would see Jeudy back on the field by Week 1. However, it is a more severe injury it would end up being a 2-6 week recovery time. That would put his return well into the first month of the season.

Jerry Jeudy really came on strong late in the season after the Broncos’ fired Nathaniel Hackett. He had well over half of production for the season in his final six games. Denver absolutely needs a healthy Jeudy back if this offense is going to compete with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

More to come on this story as it develops...