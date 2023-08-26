Broncos wrap up preseason against Rams

The Denver Broncos play their final preseason game today at 7PM MT against the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams are looking for their first win of the preseason with both being winless after two games. The two teams have had two joint practices at the Centura Health Training Center in Denver before their matchup. It was an eventful time these teams had together in training with Van Jefferson having dominant performances on the training ground, Cooper Kupp going against Patrick Surtain on multiple occasions, and unfortunately Jerry Jeudy being carted off with a leg injury. Rams quarterback, Matt Stafford shined in Wednesday’s practice, but in Thursday’s practice the Broncos defense was able to limit Stafford with their pass rush. Let’s see if that dominance translates to the actual game itself.

The final preseason matchup may not be that important to us fans, but to these fringe players on both teams it’s their last chance to show that they belong on the 53 man roster. For the Broncos case, players like wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Josh Hammond, quarterback Ben DiNucci, and tackle Cameron Fleming have their last chance to make a good impression on Sean Payton to make the roster.

